According to a Turkish doctor, virus infections are on the rise, with’seasonal’ effects. According to a Turkish doctor, viral infections are increasing, with’seasonal’ effects. According to the head physician at the Meram Medical Faculty Hospital in Konya, everyone should wear masks and maintain social distance. TURKEY’S KONYA People can prevent the spread of seasonal flu by following simple preventive measures, according to a chief physician in the central Anatolian province of Konya. In an interview with the Turkish news agency Anadolu, Dr. Virus infections of the upper and lower respiratory tract, such as colds and flu, are on the rise,…
Cardale Jones has accepted a position at Ohio State University that he is very excited about. Cardale Jones led Ohio State to an incredible victory in the inaugural College Football Playoff national championship nearly seven years ago. Now, the former Ohio State quarterback plans to return to his alma mater and take on a unique role. Jones has agreed to help run a NIL fund for Buckeyes students, according to Brian Schottenstein. Schottenstein, the fund’s founder, hopes to have the money collected by Ohio State’s spring game in 2022. “For everyone asking when my charitable NIL fund for Ohio State…
The Grizu-263A mini satellite from Turkiye is scheduled to launch in January. PocketQubes reduce rocket launch costs, production time, and the risk of satellite damage, giving producers a competitive edge in space technologies. Turkiye’s ZONGULDAK The Grizu-263 Space Team, made up of students from the Engineering Faculty of Zonguldak Bulent Ecevit University (BEU), designed Turkiye’s first mini satellite, Grizu-263A, which will be launched into space on Jan. The Falcon 9 rocket from SpaceX was used to launch 13 people. Bulent Ekmekci, the Grizu-263 Space Team’s counselor, told the press that the team had achieved significant national and international successes during…
Kazakhstan is always supported by Turkiye, according to the parliament speaker. Mustafa Sentop says the situation is being watched “closely and with sadness.” ANKARA (Ankara) On Thursday, the Turkish parliament speaker stated that Turkiye is “closely and with sadness” following events in Kazakhstan, where people are protesting rising fuel prices. “We believe that with common sense, Kazakhstan’s state and brotherly people will overcome these difficult days and quickly achieve peace and stability,” Mustafa Sentop wrote on Twitter. “Turkey is always on Kazakhstan’s side.” On January 1, protests erupted. 2 in the Central Asian nation over an increase in liquefied petroleum…
Turkiye’s parliament is visited by Turkish and Azerbaijani military veterans. Officials say Turkiye and Azerbaijan are brothers with unbreakable ties. ANKARA (Turkey) On Thursday, military veterans from Turkey and Azerbaijan paid a visit to Turkiye’s parliament building in the capital, Ankara. “Turkey and Azerbaijan are brothers.” In the Karabakh war, Turkiye stood by Azerbaijan, assisting it in reclaiming occupied territories from Armenia,” Emin Hasanli, a member of Azerbaijan’s Council of State Support to NGOs, told reporters at the Turkish parliament. He described visiting a parliament founded by Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the Turkish Republic’s founder, as an honor. “We are always…
Foreign ministers from Turkey and Japan meet to discuss bilateral relations and cooperation. Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu also wishes Yoshimasa Hayashi well in his new role as Japan’s foreign minister. ANKARA (Ankara) Turkish and Japanese foreign ministers held a video teleconference on Thursday to discuss bilateral relations and potential cooperation opportunities. On Twitter, Turkiye’s Mevlut Cavusoglu congratulated Japan’s Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi on his recent appointment. “We talked about our bilateral ties and potential areas of collaboration.” “In keeping with our historical friendship ties, we are determined to take our strategic partnership to the next level,” Cavusoglu added. The Japanese Embassy…