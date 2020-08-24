​Alibaba trains talents for Mexico’s digital efforts

Atomic 88, Mexico’s project of talents cultivation for digital transformation hosted by the Alibaba Group, was launched online on Aug. 13.

China’s ambassador to Mexico Zhu Qingqiao said at the online launching ceremony that the digital economy had shown great vitality despite economic damage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. China was ready to strengthen exchanges and cooperation with Mexico in the digital economy sector, complement each other’s advantages and fulfill the potential to reap substantive outcomes.

More high-quality products and services would be promoted to each other’s markets to constantly improve the trade structures and further the bilateral relationship and cooperation in various fields of the two countries after the pandemic, Zhu said.

Mexico’s Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard expressed his gratitude towards China for its assistance in Mexico’s fight against the pandemic.

He said that Alibaba’s initiation of the new project would push Mexico’s development of digital economy, help upgrade local enterprises, and enhance the sense of social responsibility and innovation of Mexican youth. The Mexican federal and state governments would, as always, be supporting the world-renowned e-commerce giant in expanding its business in Mexico.

China’s glorious achievements in the growth of digital economy were worth learning by Mexico. The state governments would actively select outstanding talents for the training program and promote more small-and medium-sized enterprises to be integrated into the digital economy, so as to improve the regional digital economy levels and serve the development of the regional “digital town.”

Alibaba Group Vice President Zhang Yu said that, as one of the new forms of business in the global economy, the digital economy had become a model vigorously advanced and advocated by a wide range of countries, especially emerging markets. Mexico had great potential to boost its digital economy, and Alibaba was willing to continue to enhance cooperation and exchanges in digital talent training.