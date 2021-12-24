1.8 million foreign tourists visited Turkey in November.

Tourist arrivals in Turkey have doubled on an annual basis, but are still 19.5 percent lower than pre-pandemic levels.

ANKARA (Turkey)

Foreign tourist arrivals in Turkey reached 1.9 million in November, the highest level in nine months, according to official data released on Friday.

According to the Culture and Tourism Ministry, the number of foreign visitors to Turkey increased 111.5 percent from November 2020 to November 2019, but was still down 19.5 percent from pre-pandemic levels in the same month of 2019.

Istanbul, Turkey’s most populous city, drew 57 percent of foreign visitors last month, attracting 997,621.

Antalya, a Mediterranean resort city, and Edirne, a city in northwestern Turkey that borders both Bulgaria and Greece, came in second and third, respectively.

According to data from the Ministry of Tourism, the country received 2.6 million visitors, including Turkish citizens living abroad.

Russians accounted for 11% of all visitors (192,809), with 159,237 Bulgarians, 152,026 Germans, 136,950 Iranians, and 67,797 Iraqis following closely behind.

From January to November, the country welcomed 22.8 million foreign visitors, an increase of 89.6% over the previous year’s period.