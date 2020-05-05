10 Best Facebook Messenger Spy Apps

Having almost two and a half regular users, Facebook has been the most actively used social media platform for a long time. Your friends are on Facebook, your family is on Facebook, and probably even your neighbor’s dog is on Facebook as well.

While people started using Facebook to catch up with friends, it quickly turned into a way to talk to strangers, meet new people, and share your secrets with people you might never be seeing. Therefore, if you want to know the most about someone, reading their Facebook messages is the best way to go.

However, unless someone sees you as their God, there is no way they are going to share their Facebook username and password with you. This is where a Facebook messenger spy app comes into play.

Yes, you read it right. There are apps available that let you spy on someone’s Facebook messages remotely, without having their phone at hand. These apps come in quite handy when you want to know someone’s darkest secrets.

Therefore, without any delay, let me tell you about the best Facebook messenger spy apps that are available on the internet today.

Here are the best Facebook messenger spy apps on the internet, starting from the best and moving down from there:

Spyine is a complete phone spy app that can give you the Facebook messages of any person, whether they use an Android or iOS phone. If you thought that reading someone’s Facebook messages was tough, that is because you never saw Spyine in action before.

Spyine is used by countless people to get the data of another person’s Facebook (or any other social media platform) account. People generally use it to know who their children talk to on Facebook and what they chat about. A vast majority of people also use Spyine to handle the suspicions they have on their partner.

If you think that you need a Facebook messenger spy for any reason at all, there can be nothing more perfect for you than Spyine. Some of the reasons for this include:

You won’t need to download any software on your computer or your phone in order to view someone’s Facebook messenger messages. You can use Spyine from any web browser and view all the Facebook messages of the person there. It also means that there are no chances of any virus in your system.

We all know how rooting or jailbreaking a phone voids its security and makes it vulnerable to external threats. Therefore, Spyine works without having to root or jailbreak the target device, unlike most Facebook messenger spy apps.

When using a third party spy app, be it for Facebook or any other thing, most people worry about their private data being stolen. This is where Spyine shines. Spyine employs the highest security measures to make sure that your data is completely safe. Further, none of your private data is stored on Spyine’s own servers.

Most people imagine phone spying to be hard work that only tech geeks can accomplish. However, Spyine gives you Facebook spying and even more without the need of any technical knowledge at all. All you need to know is how to use your web browser, and you are good to use Spyine.

As you can see, these features are generally hard to find in any spying app, especially when it can even crack an advanced platform such as Facebook with so much ease. Therefore, Spyine is above and beyond any Facebook spy app, and the first choice of everyone looking for the same.

Check Spyine official website here >>

If you want to read someone’s Facebook messenger messages and they have the app installed on an iPhone or any other iOS device, you won’t need to access their device even once. Yet, you will be able to read each and every one of their personal messages.

Since all iOS devices come with the iCloud backup feature pre equipped in them, the entire data of an iPhone gets uploaded to the iCloud server. Spyine utilizes this data to give you the Facebook messages of the other person. All you have to do is verify the iCloud credentials of the target device with Spyine, and Spyine does the rest.

When it comes to Android phones and spying on them, you definitely have to install the spy app on the target phone in order to make it work. That is true whether you choose Spyine for Facebook messenger spying or any other app.

However, when you use Spyine, things are a little different (or maybe a LOT different). Spyine’s Android solution is specially designed keeping the special needs of Android phones in mind. Spyine’s app for Android phones makes sure you never get caught reading someone’s Facebook messages.

For example, the app is less than 2 MB in size and it just takes a few seconds in order to install it. When you have installed the app, the app icon will vanish from the app menu. Only you can launch the app on their phone with a secret code (not that you will have to).

The app runs on their phone background without giving any notifications to them. It doesn’t even drain any battery, so they will never get suspicious about it.

And if you ever feel like you need to uninstall the app, you can do it without touching their phone, from the Spyine dashboard. If you remember, this dashboard opens in any web browser. Therefore, you will not have anything to worry about!

If you think that Spyine can’t do the job for you (which is improbable), Spyic definitely will. Spyic is one of the most popular Facebook spy apps that can give you insight into every text that the other person types and every text that they receive on Facebook.

Not only that, but there is so much more to it. You can even see the pictures that the person shares with others in Facebook messages, and the one that they receive as well.

In fact, with Spyic, you get more than 35 features to give you every bit of data on the person’s phone. This makes sure that they have nothing to hide from you any longer.

If that wasn’t enough, here are a few other things to love about Spyic:

With Spyic, you get complete user support for a lifetime. Whenever you face an issue, no matter what time it is of what day, Spyic’s user support team is always eager to assist. That is one of the things that I absolutely love about Spyic.

Spyic is one of the easiest apps to use. It is designed to offer you complete ease of use, as all the features are right on your screen. You won’t have to fiddle hard trying to hard any feature. Everything can be accessed from the features tabs on the left hand side.

There is no Facebook messenger spy app that comes for free. However, if you use Spyic, you are assured the cheapest price of any phone spy app that there can be. In fact, there are even discounts of up to 90% running all year round.

There are many other things to love about Spyic. It is a good idea to check out the demo that is available on their website, so you can know all that you can do with Spyic. You won’t have to register or download any app in order to use a demo, which is another big plus.

If you want to compare apps by the sheer number of users, Cocospy stands out on the top. Cocospy is like the Facebook of Facebook spying apps. While apps like Spyine and Spyic may be more popular, Cocospy is used by millions of users all over the world.

In fact, I have even seen positive reviews of Cocospy in the biggest media outlets out there like PCMag, TechRadar, Forbes, etc. It is one of the reasons that I started using Cocospy in the first place. It has been so long since and I have never regretted it ever.

There is never any bug while using Cocospy, and it supports all the Android and iOS models out there. Just like the other best Facebook messenger spy apps above it, Cocospy doesn’t ask you to root or jailbreak the target device. Further, it also has one of the best stealth modes you find in phone spying solutions.

Spyier has seen some glory days where it used to be on top of such best Facebook spy apps lists. However, due to infrequent updates and severe server downtimes, it has slid very low since then.

While it works and gets you the texts of any Facebook device, you will have to gamble if the app will work for you or not. Even if it works for you for a particular time, the app starts to face server downtimes for even longer, rendering it useless for you.

Therefore, if you are lucky enough, you can make good use out of Spyier. It is, however, not as cheap as the other entries on this list above it.

Fami360 is designed for parents to keep an eye on their children and their Facebook activities. If you aren’t a parent, you might think that parents don’t need a phone spy app for their kids.

However, if you are a parent, you will realize that the need for an app to keep an eye on the children’s Facebook (and other social media platforms) messages is more important than anything else. This is why Fami360 is used by countless parents all over the world to monitor their children’s activities.

This is especially true lately with all the scary things going on around the internet, with things like the blue whale challenge and the news of countless cyber criminals luring children through the use of social media platforms, especially Facebook.

Due to its use by parents, the interface of Fami360 is focussed on providing simplicity of use and ease of access. Even the parents who do not have any knowledge or interest in technology can use it without facing any issue.

Further, Fami360’s price is also kept to be pocket friendly. Therefore, every parent can afford it without worrying about it being a burden to the pocket.

Mobistealth is another good and working Facebook spy app for Android phones and iOS devices. Just like the other top Facebook messenger spy apps we read about, you won’t have to root or jailbreak the target phone in order to use Mobistealth.

While the Facebook messenger spy app is not so bad in Mobistealth, the interface to use it is not really something I would applaud. It still needs considerable work on the dashboard that is not very user friendly.

Further, in order to use Mobistealth, you will have to pay a big one time fee instead of a smaller monthly subscription like the apps we have read about so far. This means that there will be no regular updates offered, and you will have to risk making a long term commitment without little to no assurance.

Other than that, Mobistealth is a decent and working Facebook messenger spy app. I will give it a thumbs up from my end.

As its name suggests, the duty of Auto Forward Facebook spying app is to automatically forward you every Facebook messages that someone gets on their phone. Well, it does that pretty well, and you also get to know about the Facebook messages that one receives on their phone.

The working of Auto Forward is a little different and inefficient as compared to other top picks in this list, which gives it a comparatively lower spot. Further, like Mobistealth, Auto Forward also charges a one time subscription fee as compared to the monthly subscription fee charged by other top entries.

Appmia is another good Facebook spy app, much reminiscent of a world gone by. It used to be a very popular Facebook and phone spy app once. However, times have changed and much better apps offering much more features at a much lesser price have taken its place since then.

It offers decent features in a not so bad interface. You can use it to read the Facebook messages of a person whether they use an Android phone or an iOS phone.

A significant downside to using Appmia is that you will have to jailbreak the target iPhone or iPad in order for it to work. This is a big deal breaker for most users, considering how far technology has progressed and how other apps are able to offer Facebook spy without having to jailbreak the target device.

While Guestspy is one of the lesser known Facebook spying apps, it can be your friend when it comes to spying on someone’s Facebook messages. It works for both Android and iOS devices, and promises you a few other features as well.

While the name of the app is very friendly, the same cannot be said about the user interface. It can often come up with bugs, which can make using the app a bit annoying at times.

Other than that, there is not much of a problem you will have using it. It does needs to work on its pricing plans a lot, considering that apps like Spyine are offering far better features for far lesser price.

On the first go, DDI Utilities can sound like a very technical utility tool for your phone. Well, when you learn more about it, it is not much different from what it sounds like.

While DDI Utilities does the job of giving you someone’s Facebook messages to read, there is not really much of stealth in the process. If you are reading someone’s Facebook messages, they are going to know about it.

Therefore, you should use DDI Utilities only if you are okay with the other person knowing that you are keeping an eye on their messages. Other than that, you will just be taking a huge risk since it is a good chance that you will get caught using the application.

If you wanted a Facebook messenger spy application, you now know about so many apps that can do the job for you. All that is left for you is to choose which app you would like to go with, and start using it.

