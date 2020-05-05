10 Best Snapchat Spy Apps (100% Works!)

Snapchat is one of the most popular social media apps around, no thanks in small part to its auto-delete feature. As you probably know, the app automatically deletes messages sent in one-on-one chats periodically.

While this is a neat feature, it makes spying on someone’s Snapchat activity an uphill battle. Even if you manage to get your hands on their phone, their Snapchat messages may already be deleted.

Luckily, there are some spy apps on the market that offer a workaround to this problem. They archive Snapchat messages as soon as they are sent out or received – which gives you access to messages even if they get deleted!

Not all spy apps with a Snapchat reader feature are reliable, though. Don’t download the first app you come across. To help you find a genuine, effective app, we’ve created a list of the 10 best Snapchat spy apps in town:

Our number one Snapchat spy app recommendation is Spyine. This is an enormously popular phone monitoring app for iOS and Android smartphones and tablets.

Major platforms such as Forbes, BBC, and Tom’s Guide all have good things to say about the app. It’s used worldwide by parents, employers, and people in relationships.

With Spyine, you’ll be able to access anyone’s Snapchat app use remotely, without being found out. The app is easy to set up. You don’t need any significant technical skills to use Spyine.

Spyine allows you to monitor someone’s Snapchat use from your web browser. Further, the app gives you almost complete access to the target’s Snapchat:

What’s more, Spyine comes with a powerful keylogger! Why is this notable? A keylogger is a tool that records every keystroke made on the target device:

Spyine can be set up in a matter of minutes. You’ll be able to spy on someone’s Snapchat use lightning-quick with the app. You can install the app with the help of any smartphone or PC with a working internet connection.

Note that if you want to get Spyine to monitor an Android device, you will need physical access to said device for a few minutes. If you want to monitor an iOS device, you will need the login credentials of the iCloud account linked to it.

Here are the steps to follow to setup Spyine:

Step 1: Sign up for a free Spyine account on the official website. Use your email ID for the username.

Step 2: Buy a Spyine monthly subscription. If you want to monitor Snapchat on a single device, you’ll need the Premium plan. If you want to use Spyine to monitor Snapchat on multiple devices, however, you’ll need the Family plan.

Step 3: Check your inbox for the setup instructions. First, choose the target platform: iOS or Android. Then follow the on-screen instructions.

For installing Spyine on a target iPhone or iPad, all you need to do are enter the credentials of the iCloud account linked to the device. You won’t need to download any software or even touch the iPhone or iPad. Wait 10 minutes until the app syncs with the account.

For installing Spyine on an Android smartphone or tablet, you need to download and install a 2MB app on the target device. After that’s done, you can optionally hide the app. Finally, wait for a bit until Spyine syncs with the device.

Step 4: Congratulations! You’ve now successfully set up Spyine. You’re now ready to monitor Snapchat.

Log in to the Spyine control panel or dashboard from your web browser. This gives you an overview of the smartphone or tablet activity. To begin spying on Snapchat, go to the “Social Apps > Snapchat” option in the selection menu on the left.

Spyine makes it to the number one spot on our list of best Snapchat spy apps because it’s a near-perfect spy app. Here’s why:

1. Spyine is easy to set up

Usually, most spy apps require you to root or jailbreak the target device. Otherwise, they don’t work. Rooting and jailbreak are complicated. They cancel the device warranty, can cause data loss, and may make the owner suspicious.

Spyine is one of the most advanced apps in the market, though. It works fully without root or jailbreak. This makes it very easy to use, not to mention risk-free. You need zero technical skills to set up the app or to use it.

2. The app is super-secure

With Spyine, you don’t have to worry about getting caught. It’s as stealthy as can be. The app is undetectable on both target Android as well as iOS devices.

The Android version of Spyine is a 2MB app. You can install it and then hide it. The app runs in the background without draining the battery. It’s 100% invisible to the user.

The iOS version of Spyine is a web-based app. You don’t need to download or install any software on the target iPhone. Instead of working with the device directly, the app works with it indirectly via the iCloud account. As it’s web-based, Spyine’s iOS version is fully hidden.

3. You can do more than spy on Snapchat

Spyine allows you to do much more than spy on Snapchat. The app is a full-blown phone monitoring app. That means you can use it to monitor the entire device, including messages, social media, GPS-location, emails, notes, calendar events, the SIM Card, and much more.

4. The app is affordable

You can use Spyine for a reasonable monthly fee. Some spy apps charge you an arm and a leg. Spyine isn’t one of them. You get a competitive array of features for about the price of a movie DVD. If you want to monitor multiple devices, there’s a discount.

5. Spyine is a trusted brand

You can rely on Spyine to deliver. The app is a trusted brand, used in over 190 countries by a million-plus people. The app is user-vetted and malware-free. Also, the app safeguards your privacy. Your privacy is also safeguarded and your data isn’t stored anywhere.

To sum it up, Spyine is easy-to-use, has an intuitive web-based interface, and offers powerful Snapchat spy features.

The second solution we have for you is called Minspy. Have you heard of this app before? It’s a popular phone monitoring solution globally and is often reviewed online on media channels like TheGuardian, Mac World, and the New York Times.

Minspy makes it to the second spot on our list of best Snapchat spy apps because of its usability, feature set, and stealthiness. The app is compatible with Android and iOS devices.

Minspy Offers Multiple Snapchat-Related Features

Minspy allows you to track someone’s Snapchat use from your web browser. Here’s an overview of what the app can do for you:

In addition to the Snapchat spy feature, Minspy offers over a dozen unique phone monitoring features. Essentially, you can keep an eye on the target’s phone use.

Minspy happens to be a very effective hidden & undetectable spy app:

1. You can use Minspy without root or jailbreak

One of Minspy’s biggest advantages is that the app doesn’t need root or jailbreak. It works on stock Android and iOS operating systems. This makes Minspy easy to set up and use, even if you have no technical skills to speak of.

2. The app is reliable

Minspy is a user-verified spy app. You don’t have to worry about viruses or your personal information being stolen. The app is used by countless people worldwide. It’s safe to use. Also, it operates under a strict privacy protection policy.

3. It’s a true spy app

Finally, Minspy is a remarkably stealthy app. The iOS version of the app is web-based, works without software installs, and can’t be detected as a result. The Android version of the app is small, lightweight, and works hidden in the background.

Minspy is also light on the wallet. You get multiple powerful features – including the Snapchat spy one – at an affordable monthly price.

Spyic is another well-known spy app. Users swear by the app’s strong feature set and its advanced stealth mode. You can use Spyic to monitor anyone’s Snapchat use without fear of discovery. The app works with Android as well as iOS devices.

Here are the app’s Snapchat-related features:

Spyic is a Solid Spy App

Spyic is an excellent spy app:

Spyic is easy to recommend and makes it to the third spot on our list.

Next, we have a parental control app called Fami360. This is a specialized app made for parents by parents. If your child uses Snapchat, this is perhaps the best Snapchat spy option for you, as it comes with multiple features parents tend to find handy.

The following are some of the top features of Fami360:

Make Good Use of Fami360’s Snapchat Parental Monitor

Fami360 isn’t a traditional spy app, but it’s still a good buy:

Fami360 is slightly more expensive than the other options we reviewed so far, but the user-friendly interface and feature set more than make up for it.

HelloSpy is a popular phone monitoring app. It offers several powerful features – its Facebook password finder being one of the most sought after. You can also use the app to monitor Snapchat:

HelloSpy has one major disadvantage

However, HelloSpy has a major drawback:

Rooting and jailbreak are not something we recommend, for various reasons. While HelloSpy is an effective app, it’s not very convenient to use, nor is it user-friendly.

Auto Forward is next up on our list. This is an app with a good feature set for both Android and iOS. Of course, you can use Auto Forward to spy on Snapchat too:

Auto Forward is expensive

Auto Forward is lower down on the list because it’s expensive:

Auto Forward offers several great features, but the steep asking price makes it hard to recommend over apps like Spyic.

The 7th spot on the list goes to Spyera. This app has a good reputation and is a favorite with people in relationships looking to bust a cheating partner. The app also comes with a reliable Snapchat activity tracker:

Spyera is expensive and hard to set up

However, Spyera is hard to set up:

Spyera is a good app, but it’s not for the technically challenged.

SpyHuman is a great Snapchat monitor. It’s full of useful features and even comes with a free trial. You can set it up quickly and the app is user-friendly as well:

SpyHuman is not for everyone

SpyHuman has some serious flaws:

The app is low down on our list because it doesn’t support iOS nor can you use it to find someone’s Snapchat login info.

Copy9 is a powerful spy app with multiple useful features. The app has been around for a while and has a good reputation. Here’s what the app can do:

Copy9 is not user-friendly

Copy9 has two serious cons:

Apps like Fami360 offer a more user-friendly option.

The last app on the list is DDI Utilities. This is a data management or backup app as opposed to a spy solution. Still, the app allows you to back up anyone’s Snapchat messages:

DDI Utilities needs root or jailbreak

However, note that DDI Utilities requires root or jailbreak:

These are serious drawbacks. DDI Utilities is useful in a pinch, but it’s not as effective as, say, Minspy.

We hope our selection of the 10 best Snapchat spy apps comes in handy. All the apps here are worthwhile and work well, but the first we entries offer the best mix of features and price.

