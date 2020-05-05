10 Free GPS Phone Tracker to Track A Cell Phone Location for Free

There are two methods to track a cell phone’s location:

The first method is for you if you’re keeping an eye on your own phone as a precautionary measure to prevent it from getting stolen.

The second method, on the other hand, is if you want to track a cell phone’s location without getting caught. You could, for example, use it to –

In this article, we offer the 10 best free GPS phone trackers in the market that you can use to track a cell phone location for free. Note, however, that spy apps usually only come with a free trial, seeing as they’re expensive to make and maintain.

In Part 1, we show you how to track someone’s cell phone location with Spyine. Spyine is a spy app, which means you’ll be able to use the GPS mobile tracker feature without being detected.

Have you heard of Spyine before? It’s a top phone spy utility for Android and iOS, used in 190+ countries worldwide. The app is often reviewed by major online publications such as BBC, Forbes, The New York Times, and TechCrunch.

Spyine also happens to be one of the most discreet location-tracking apps ever made. You can secretly track a cell phone’s location with the app, without the user ever finding out.

Spyine, as we’ve noted before, is undetectable on both iOS and Android devices. Why is that the case?

For iOS platforms, Spyine works as a web-based app. You don’t need to download or install software on the target iPhone or iPad. The app works fully from within your web browser. Instead of working with the iPhone or iPad directly, the app works with the device’s iCloud account.

As the app is web-based and works without an app install, it is 100% impossible to detect. You’ll be able to track the iPhone’s or iPad’s location with little trouble.

For Android platforms, Spyine is a small 2MB app that you need to install on the target device. After you install the app, however, you can choose to hide it. The app then runs, invisibly, in the background.

As the app is small, hidden, and doesn’t drain the phone’s battery, the user can’t find it! This makes Spyine for Android next to impossible to find.

How do you start tracking a mobile location for free with Spyine? You just need to install the app first. You’ll then be tracking the target device in no time. You just need your computer or smartphone with a working internet connection.

Note that you’ll need brief physical access to the target Android device to install the app. If you want to install Spyine on a target iPhone or iPad, you’ll need the details of the iCloud account linked to the device.

Here’s how to set up Spyine:

Step 1: Go over to the official Spyine website and sign up for an account. You’ll need to use your email ID for the username.

Step 2: Next, buy a Spyine monthly subscription. If you want to track a single device’s GPS location, the Premium plan should suffice. If you want to track multiple devices, you’ll need either the Family or Corporate plans.

Step 3: Check your inbox to begin installing the app. First, choose iOS or Android as the target platform.

If you want to install Spyine on a target iPhone or iPad, simply enter the device’s iCloud credentials on the screen. You won’t need to jailbreak the device. Wait 10 minutes until Spyine syncs with the iPhone or iPad.

When you’re installing Spyine on an Android device, you’ll have to download and install a 2MB app on it. After that’s done, you can opt to hide the app. Spyine will sync with the app in the next few minutes!

Step 4: Congratulations! You’ve now installed Spyine successfully. You’re ready to begin tracking the cell phone’s GPS location without them knowing.

You just need to log in to the Spyine dashboard from your PC or smartphone. The dashboard offers an overview of the device activity. To track the phone’s location, look for the “Location” option in the selection menu on your left.

Spyine is arguably the best discreet GPS phone tracker out there right now. Here’s why it’s a good idea to use the app:

1. Spyine offers cutting-edge location tracking features

With Spyine, you can track cell phones or tablets with pinpoint precision:

Besides location tracking, you can also set up a geo-fence using Spyine, which is a very useful feature:

2. The app is easy to get up and running

With many spy GPS phone trackers, you need to root or jailbreak the device first before you can install them. This is a long, complicated process. It may cause data loss and cancels the device’s warranty.

Spyine, however, needs none of that! You can get the app set up in a matter of minutes, with no tinkering needed. You don’t need any special technical skills. You can use your smartphone or PC to both set up the app and use it. It’s a web-based solution.

3. The app is trustworthy

Over a million people from all parts of the world use Spyine. Users include parents, employers, and people having problems with close relationships. The app is user-verified, works as advertised, and can be trusted to work effectively.

4. Your privacy is protected

You don’t have to worry about the safety of your personal information if you use Spyine. The app doesn’t store your personal data on a private server, nor does anyone have access to it. The app is secure and offers excellent privacy protection.

5. Spyine offers multiple added features

Spyine is more than a simple lost phone tracker or GPS location monitor. The app offers a full range of phone monitoring services in addition to that. You can read messages, check social media, view call logs, access notes, view emails, see the browser history, and much more!

Spyine is super-secure, reliable, and packed to the brim with powerful features, making it very easy to recommend.

Next up, we’ll show you how to track a cell phone’s location and the number of the cell phone by using a spy app called Spyic.

Spyic is another well-known phone monitoring app. It’s widely-used, has a solid reputation, and works with both Android and iOS devices. You can use the app to monitor the device’s location in secret from your web browser.

Spyic has been positively reviewed by major media channels like BuzzFeed, Mashable, and BBC, which makes it a highly trustworthy solution.

With Spyic, you receive multiple handy phone number and location tracking features:

Spyic offers some truly excellent features, not to mention the app is easy to get up and running:

1. Using Spyic is risk-free

You can use Spyic without getting caught. The app works in complete secret on both iOS and Android. The iOS version of Spyic is a web-based app that works with the iCloud account linked to the device. The Android version is small, stealthy, and can be hidden.

2. The app is reliable

If hundreds of thousands of people use an app, it’s likely to be reliable and worthwhile. Spyic is a user-verified solution. The app has been around for a long time, is tried-and-tested, and has a solid reputation, which makes it a worthwhile solution.

3. It’s easy to set up and use

Finally, Spyic is very easy to set up. The install process is straightforward. You don’t need to root or jailbreak the target device. You can set up and use the app directly from your web browser. The user interface is also intuitive.

As Spyic is simple to use, works like a charm and offers great features, it’s #2 on our list.

Next up, we have a parental control solution for you called Minspy. If you’re looking to track your kids’ cell phone location when they’re out and about, this is a solution you should consider.

The app offers parental control features, in addition to the location tracker. It’s simple to use, offers a colorful interface, and works conveniently from any web browser. You can track your kid’s Android or iOS smartphones and tablets with Minspy.

Here are Minspy’s most notable features:

Minspy is a Great GPS Phone Tracker for Parents

Minspy provides powerful location tracking options. It’s easy to set up and secure to use, making it a great option for parents.

If you’re looking for a GPS mobile tracker that works in secret, look no further than Cocospy. Cocospy is a popular phone monitoring app, used mainly by parents and employers to keep tabs on their wayward charges.

Cocospy offers several noteworthy location tracking features:

Cocospy Won’t Let You Down

You receive good features at a competitive price with Cocospy:

Cocospy provides regular location-related updates to your online account, which you can access from your web browser. The app also offers a full range of phone monitoring features.

Sometimes, you’ll want to track a cell phone’s location for free just by using the number of the cell phone in question. For example, it could be when you want to track someone’s phone when you don’t have physical access to it.

In these cases, you can use ZoSearch. ZoSearch is a people search engine that offers a free reverse phone lookup service.

If you’re looking for a mobile tracker online solution, ZoSearch is it:

With ZoSearch, you can track a mobile phone number online in minutes. All you have to do is enter the phone number and wait for a minute until the site generates a report. It’s free.

In addition to tracking the phone’s location, you can also use ZoSearch to generate a background report on the phone’s owner. The background report offers details like the owner’s personal assets, educational background, and criminal history.

Note, however, that ZoSearch has one limitation: It can’t provide real-time phone number locations, nor can it track the phone number’s location history. If you want to do that, you’ll need to use a spy app such as Spyic.

Want to track an Android cell phone’s location online, without setting up any software? You could potentially do so by using Google’s “Find My Device” service. This service is free to use and is enabled by default on Android phones.

Note that you’ll need to log into the Google account associated with the device to track it, which means it’s not for you if you don’t know the login details.

Step 1: Turn on Google’s Location services, if they aren’t already. You’ll find these in Settings > Google > Location.

Step 2: Log in to the Google account linked with the device from your web browser. Then visit the Google Find My Device service.

Step 3: That’s it! A map will show up with the device’s location on it. Track all the devices linked to the account from here.

Google’s Find My Device is an excellent lost device tracker. However, it’s not really meant to be a discreet GPS phone tracker:

It’s a reliable service and it also allows you to track a phone’s location for free, but it’s low down on our list because of the restrictions noted above.

If you’re trying to find your or someone else’s iPhone or iPad, you could potentially use Apple’s “Find My iPhone” service. It’s enabled by default on iPhones and iPads and is simple to use.

Be aware, though, that you need the iCloud credentials of the target iPhone or iPad. The phone user may be notified if an unknown device tries to access their iCloud account.

Step 1: Turn on the “Find My iPhone” option. This is in Settings > iCloud > Find My iPhone (on the target device).

Step 2: Log in to the iCloud account on www.icloud.com. Click on the “Find iPhone” option, then the “All Devices” option.

Step 3: Select the device you’re trying to track! That’s all there is to it! A map with the device’s location will show up.

Note that Find My was made to be a lost phone tracker, not a real-time GPS phone monitoring tool. As a result, the app has some limitations:

Find My works well and is free, but it’s not discreet nor does it offer some what we consider necessary features.

In Part 8, we show you how to locate a cell phone’s position for free online, so you can share it with your friends and family. We recommend the Live Mobile Location and GPS Coordinates app, which you can download for free on the Google Play Store.

Here’s what the app can do for you:

The App is Not a Discreet Location Tracker

The Live Mobile Location app is, obviously, not a secret location tracking solution. You can’t track someone’s device in secret. It’s also missing features like a location history tracker.

In Part 9, we feature a mobile no location tracker called Mobile Number Locator. With this app, you can potentially track any phone in the world with just its number. The app is free to use and can be downloaded on the Google Play Store.

Here what you can expect from Mobile Number Locator

Mobile Number Locator isn’t a Full-Fledged GPS Phone Tracker

Note that Mobile Number Locator isn’t a full GPS phone tracker. It won’t track someone’s phone for you remotely, nor does it offer a location log, geofence, and other related features. Lastly, the app won’t track locations in secret.

The last app on our list is called Lost Phone Tracker. As the name suggests, this is mainly an app designed to help you find a lost phone. However, the app also offers GPS tracking features in addition to that.

Here are the highlights of the app:

GPS Mobile Tracker works in a pinch

GPS Mobile Tracker offers solid features and is free to use. But if you’re looking to keep an eye on someone’s movements long-term remotely – without them finding out – then this isn’t the solution for you. You’re better off with a spy location tracking app.

We offered several GPS Phone Trackers in this article that should allow you to track a device’s location in real-time, whether it’s yours or someone else’s.

To sum it up, you can either use a spy app to track a cell phone location without them knowing or you can use a phone number tracker to find someone’s phone with their awareness.

Conclusion