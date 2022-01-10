12 cities and states are offering universal basic income payments of up to $12,000 as part of the stimulus package.

STIMULUS checks have given Americans a taste of universal basic income (UBI), but residents in some states and cities are becoming accustomed to it.

The Universal Basic Income (UBI) is a set of recurring payments provided by the government to individuals.

These can be paid out on a monthly basis, several times a year, or once a year.

This is the theme of entrepreneur Andrew Yang’s 2020 presidential campaign, which he launched after leaving the Democratic Party.

Then, during his campaign for mayor of New York City, Mr Yang proposed giving half a million low-income residents (dollar)2,000 payments each year.

And, surprise, he didn’t come out on top.

Several Covid-19 relief packages were passed during the height of the pandemic, which included federal stimulus checks for Americans.

Those, however, were not set up to recur.

Instead, they served the purpose of helping low-income citizens stimulate the economy by providing them with more money to spend during a recession.

While another stimulus package is unlikely to pass at the federal level, some states continue to provide UBI to their citizens, as listed below.

Alaska has been issuing checks to its residents through the Alaska Permanent Fund for quite some time.

The fund, which has been around since 1982, was created to distribute a portion of state oil revenues to state residents.

Annual dividends are paid to eligible citizens from the sovereign wealth fund.

You must have lived in Alaska for at least a year to qualify, but you are ineligible if you have been convicted of state felonies or imprisoned.

The payment, which totaled (dollar)1,114 per person, was distributed to 643,000 Alaskans this year.

The most money was paid out in 2008, when it was (dollar)2,069.

Pittsburgh intends to use some of its Covid funds to assist 200 low-income households.

For the next two years, those households will receive payments of (dollar)500 per month.

The city will begin making payments later this year, according to Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto.

If they receive full payments for the entire 24 months, the total would be (dollar) $12,000.

In Columbia, South Carolina, a similar program for needy fathers exists.

In Columbia, 100 low-income fathers received $500 debit cards last month.

Those payments will continue for another 11 months.

Low-income households in the Windy City will be able to participate in a UBI program.

Families earning less than (dollar)35,000 per year will receive a monthly payment of (dollar)500.

The payment will affect 5,000 Chicago families and…

