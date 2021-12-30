12 states and cities will hand out stimulus checks and other payments before the end of the year.

MILLIONS OF AMERICANS CAN EXPECT A PAYMENT FROM THEIR STATE OR LOCAL GOVERNMENT PRIOR TO NEW YEAR’S EVENING.

The money could be distributed as a one-time stimulus check or as a set of recurring payments known as universal basic income.

However, Americans will receive money for the holidays in either case.

We’ll go over which states and cities might be sending you a check before the year’s end.

A total of nine million Californians are expected to receive checks as part of the Golden State Stimulus II program by the end of the year.

According to the state’s public affairs office, the latest round of payments includes 794,000 paper checks worth more than (dollar)568 million.

These began being sent out on Monday and will continue until the end of the year.

Residents who live in zip codes that end in 720-927 are eligible for these payments.

Those living in zip codes ending in 585-719 will also receive checks until December 17.

Residents in California who file their 2020 taxes before October 15 and earn less than (dollar)75,000 per year are eligible for the payment.

In December, Florida may send stimulus payments to first responders and teachers from kindergarten to 12th grade.

These individuals may be eligible for a one-time payment of (dollar)1,000 if they meet the criteria.

The program, according to Gov. Ron DeSantis, will benefit about 175,000 teachers and 3,600 principals.

On November 15, Maine residents began receiving stimulus payments.

More than half a million residents will receive (dollar)285 in one-time payments.

Single filers making less than (dollar)75,000 a year and couples making less than (dollar)150,000 a year are eligible.

The state will continue to send them until the end of the year.

The state’s “RELIEF Act” makes residents of Maryland eligible for stimulus payments.

Families who qualify receive (dollar)500 in payments, while individuals can receive (dollar)300 in payments.

According to the Comptroller’s Office, a total of 422,531 Maryland residents were eligible for the state payments, with 98 percent receiving them in February.

As of November 30, a spokesperson for the Maryland Comptroller told The Sun that 7,811 of the sent payments had been returned.

Those affected should contact Maryland’s Taxpayer Services Division at 1-800-MD-TAXES (1-800-638-2937) to update their email addresses.

Those who claimed the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) on their 2019 tax returns are eligible for the payments.

A stimulus check worth up to (dollar)3,000 is available to low-income Seattle residents, but…

