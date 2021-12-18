121721 Mega Millions winning numbers will be drawn TONIGHT for (dollar)160 million before 121821 Powerball winning numbers are drawn.

AFTER WEDNESDAY’S POWERBALL WINNERS, TONIGHT’S Mega Millions jackpot is estimated to be worth (dollar)160 million.

On December 15, the winning Powerball numbers were 19, 20, 40, 42, and 59.

The Powerball number was 15, and the Power Play option was 3X.

Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays at 11 p.m. ET, the Powerball lottery numbers are drawn three times a week.

On Tuesdays and Fridays at 11 p.m. ET, Mega Million drawings are held.

What percentage of your income is donated to charity?

Powerball advertises that a portion of each jackpot is donated to charity.

Half of the ticket price goes toward the prize, 35% goes to charity, and the remaining funds the game’s operation.

demonstrating a point

Glenda Blackwell of North Carolina purchased a scratch-off ticket in 2016 to demonstrate to her husband that purchasing lottery tickets is a waste of money.

Instead, she won (dollar)1 million by accident.

Winning does not make a person happy.

According to a study, while winning a few million dollars can improve one’s mood, the happiness is usually fleeting.

According to the researchers,

“The thrill of winning the lottery will wear off eventually.”

If everything is measured by how far it deviates from a prior experience baseline, even the most positive events will eventually lose their impact as they become absorbed into the new baseline against which future events are measured.”

China has a fashion trend.

To avoid being identified, a lucky winner in China who claimed a (dollar)40 million prize in 2016 dressed up as a monkey.

When it came time to collect their winnings, it became fashionable for the winners to dress up.

The payout for fortune cookies

Over 110 second-prize winners received a Powerball prize in March 2005.

They shared a (dollar)19.4 million jackpot.

The “fortune cookie payout” awarded (dollar)500,000 to 21 of the winners and (dollar)100,000 to the remaining 89.

Optional jackpot prizes

Lottery winners can opt for an annuity or a lump sum payment when claiming their jackpot.

Winners who choose the annuity option will receive 30 graduated payments over 29 years.

The annual payments increase by 5% each year until the 30th and final payment, at which point the value of the annuity is equal to the sum of all 30 payments.

Is there a minimum age requirement for the lottery?

In almost every state in the US, people must be 18 years old or older to purchase lottery tickets.

Part three of the difference between lottery tickets and scratch-offs

Powerball and Mega Millions tickets remain at (dollar)2.

The cost of a scratch-off game varies depending on…

