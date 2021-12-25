122421 Mega Millions winning numbers will be drawn for (dollar)187 million at 11 p.m., before 122521 Powerball.

Massive Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots are up for grabs, so lottery players could win big right around the holidays.

Prior to the December 24 drawing, the Mega Millions jackpot grew to (dollar)187 million, with a cash option of (dollar)134.3 million.

In addition, the winning numbers in the Powerball drawing on December 22 were 07, 16, 19, 48, and 68.

The Powerball had a value of 15 and the Power Play had a value of 2x.

The Powerball jackpot is now at (dollar)400 million, with a cash value of (dollar)292 million, due to the lack of a grand prize winner.

The Mega Millions drawings take place at 11 p.m. ET on Tuesdays and Fridays.

At 11 p.m. ET on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays, the Powerball lottery numbers are drawn.

New rules for a new night

The new Monday drawing’s rules, as well as the new Double Play feature, are detailed on the Powerball website.

“Players will continue to choose five numbers between 1 and 69, as well as one Powerball number between 1 and 26,” according to the website.

The Power Play® add-on feature, which multiplies non-jackpot prizes for an extra (dollar)1 per play, will be available for an additional (dollar)1 per play and will only apply to prizes won in the Powerball drawing.”

“On Monday nights, all 48 US lotteries will sell Powerball tickets.”

Where can I get 2by2?

Daily drawings are held Monday through Sunday in Idaho, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, and Wyoming.

2by2 is a term that has been used to describe a series of events.

The site adds, “Each play costs (dollar)1.”

“Buy a multi-draw ticket for seven consecutive draws and you’ll be eligible for the 2by2 Tuesday feature, which doubles the value of all prizes won on Tuesday!”

2by2 is a mathematical term that stands for two times two.

Another way to win, referred to as 2by2, is described on the Powerball website.

“It’s a simple game to play.”

Choose two red numbers from 1 to 26 and two white numbers from 1 to 26, or let the lottery terminal choose your numbers at random.”

What is the difference between Powerball and Multipliers?

“The Powerball jackpot grows until it is won,” the Powerball website explains.

Players choose five numbers between 1 and 69, as well as one Powerball number between 1 and 26.”

“For an additional (dollar)1 per play, players can multiply non-jackpot prizes by 2, 3, 4, 5 or 10 times with the Power Play® option.

How much money is left on the table that hasn’t been claimed?

According to lottery expert Brett Jacobson, nearly (dollar)3 billion went unclaimed in the 12-month period ending June 2017.

Over 160 prizes worth (dollar)1 million or more went unclaimed in 2017.

What happens to prizes that aren’t claimed?

“Unclaimed prizes are held by the lottery jurisdiction,” according to the Powerball website.

That is to say, the money is…

