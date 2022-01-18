13 cities and states are now offering universal basic income payments of up to (dollar)12,000 as part of the stimulus package.

Update on the stimulus check: 13 cities and states are now offering universal basic income payments of up to (dollar)12,000 each.

STIMULUS checks have given Americans a taste of universal basic income (UBI), but residents in some states and cities are becoming accustomed to it.

Individuals receive a set of recurring payments from the government known as Universal Basic Income (UBI).

These can be paid out on a monthly basis, several times a year, or once a year.

This is the theme of entrepreneur Andrew Yang’s 2020 presidential campaign, which he launched after leaving the Democratic Party.

Mr Yang then floated the idea of giving half a million low-income residents (dollar)2,000 payments each year during his campaign for mayor of New York City.

And, surprise, surprise, he didn’t win.

Multiple Covid-19 relief packages were passed during the height of the pandemic, including federal stimulus checks to Americans.

Those, however, were not set up to recur.

Instead, they helped citizens in need stimulate the economy by providing them with more money to spend during a financial downturn.

While another stimulus package is unlikely to be passed at the federal level, some states continue to provide UBI to their residents, as listed below.

Alaska has been issuing checks to its residents through the Alaska Permanent Fund for quite some time.

The fund, which dates back to 1982, was established to distribute a portion of state oil revenues to state residents.

Annual dividends are paid to eligible citizens by the sovereign wealth fund.

You must have lived in Alaska for at least a year to qualify, but you are ineligible if you have been convicted of state felonies or have been imprisoned.

The payment, which totaled (dollar)1,114 per person, was distributed to 643,000 Alaskans this year.

The most money was paid out in 2008, when it was (dollar)2,069.

Pittsburgh intends to use some of its Covid funds to assist 200 low-income households.

For the next two years, those households will receive payments of (dollar)500 per month.

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto has stated that the city will begin making payments later this year.

If they receive full payments for the entire 24 months, the total would be (dollar) $12,000.

For fathers in need, there is a similar program in Columbia, South Carolina.

Last year, 100 low-income fathers in Columbia received $500 debit cards.

Those payments will continue for another 11 months.

Low-income households will be able to participate in the UBI program in Chicago.

Families earning less than (dollar)35,000 per year will receive a monthly payment of (dollar)500.

5,000 Chicago families will be affected by the payment…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.