14 Essential Zoom Hacks for Your Virtual Meetings

12 SHARES Share Tweet

The global coronavirus pandemic has forced organizations around the world to migrate their employees to remote settings. With everyone having to adapt to working remotely within mere days, businesses are searching for ways to keep operations moving, even with their employees no longer onsite.

From consulting IT outsourcing services to devising collaboration tools for connecting remotely to setting up videoconferencing platforms, companies are scrambling to find solutions at a reasonable cost.

One tool that’s certainly having a moment thanks to the pandemic – despite additional scrutiny in recent weeks – is Zoom. The videoconferencing platform has become the go-to technology for business meetings and social get-togethers alike. As of April 21, its stock is up 119% YTD, in contrast to most other businesses and industries.

No matter what your occupation, field, or place of residence, chances are good that you’ve used Zoom in some capacity since the global crisis began. But do you know how to make the most of the platform? Here are 14 hacks for your next virtual meeting.

Want to give off a sophisticated, fun, or business-like air when you’re in a virtual meeting? Or, perhaps you just want to keep everyone from knowing that you’re actually in bed – because let’s face it, it’s hard to move from room to room these days. Maybe you forgot to tidy up, or maybe you just want to liven things up a bit. No matter what the impetus, changing up your Zoom background is perfectly feasible and easy to accomplish.

All you need to do is click on the arrow next to the “Stop Video” button in at the bottom lefthand corner of your screen and select “Choose a virtual background.” From there, you can select a Zoom-provided image, such as the Golden Gate Bridge or a view of planet Earth from space, or choose one from your hard drive – your dog, a family photo, and so on. You can even make a video background, although this might be a bit confusing for other meeting participants.

We all need to mute ourselves on Zoom from time to time. When you’re ready to talk again, you don’t need to scramble to find the unmute button. All you have to do is hit the spacebar and voila! You’re unmuted.

Want to unmute yourself when you’re in another window? Unfortunately, you can’t just use the spacebar here, but you can create keyboard shortcuts to do so. The instructions vary depending on your operating system.

Scheduling Zoom meetings is easy. With the Google Calendar add-on, you can do it straight from the Calendar app. You can also join meetings directly from Google Calendar as a user or create and manage them as an admin. You’ll see all the meeting information, details, and instructions for joining right in your Google Calendar, which streamlines the process ten-fold.

You can also integrate Zoom with Slack. Click on the link for instructions, or go to the Slack app and type /zoom. This will allow you to join and initiate Zoom meetings directly from Slack, which is especially convenient if you and your team use the app to communicate offscreen.

These are only a couple of many integrations available. There are also options for Salesforce, Microsoft Outlook, Skype, and many others, as well as content sharing and unified logins with additional apps.

For one-on-one or small-group meetings, it’s fine to have just the person who’s talking at the moment on your screen. But if a large group is in on the video call – like if you’re teaching a course or having an all-hands-on-deck meeting – you probably want to be able to see multiple people at once. With the Gallery view setting, you can have up to 49 faces on one screen.

The Gallery view will display thumbnails of each participant in a grid layout. When there are more than 49 attendees, you can keep clicking right or left arrows to show different pages. All in all, you’ll be able to see up to 1,000 images, although you won’t be able to see them all at once. Keep in mind that there are certain requirements for supporting Gallery view on your device.

If you want to divide up the group into smaller sessions, create breakout rooms. This can be helpful for courses, for instance. How so? Because you can use these rooms for the students to have discussions with their teaching assistants after reviewing the content you’ve taught them. It can also be useful if you’d like employees to brainstorm in small groups.

As an admin, you can assign participants to different breakout rooms and bring them back to the full Zoom meeting at any point. You can divide your meeting into up to 50 different sessions.

Taking notes during your Zoom meeting is easy thanks to Zoom’s annotation tools – no need to type them in a Google Doc or do it by hand. Using the whiteboard function, you can share your screen with the other attendees, enabling everyone to brainstorm, contribute, and view one another’s notes – whether they’re in text or doodle form.

You’ll need to navigate to Settings > Meetings and ensure that Annotations is checked. Then, you can contribute to the group notes or make your own private annotations on any device. You can also preserve these notes to reference in the future.

If you’re using the same Zoom room for multiple teams and groups, you don’t want anyone coming in early while you’re finishing up a previous meeting. That’s where the waiting room function comes in.

The feature lets you determine when to let a participant in. You can even allow all the participants in the waiting room to join the meeting at once or enable entry one by one. You can also designate different statuses, allowing automatic entry to some participants while sending people who are not part of your Zoom account or haven’t signed in to the waiting room first.

Either way, those who are waiting will see a screen with the words “Please wait, the meeting host will let you in soon.” This screen is customizable, so you can change the text and add images if you wish. If the feature is enabled, participants can’t join the meeting before the host. To turn the feature on or off, head to Settings > In Meeting (Advanced) > Waiting room.

You could, of course, turn off your camera by navigating over to the camera icon in the bottom left corner of your Zoom screen. But who wants to go through all that hassle? Using Zoom’s hotkeys, you can do it with the stroke of the keyboard. On a Mac, hold down Command+Shift+V. On Window, it’s Alt+V. The same keys apply to turn your camera back on.

Want your video to automatically be off when you enter a meeting? Select “Turn off my video when joining a meeting” in Video Settings under the arrow key next to the “Stop Video” button in the bottom left of your Zoom screen.

You can also choose “Always show video preview dialog when joining a Zoom meeting” to see what you look like before you show your face in a meeting. This is checked by default. If you change your mind, you can always reset these options.

You’re probably well aware of Zoom’s screen-sharing feature. But did you know that multiple people can share their screens simultaneously? This is ideal if you want to augment each other’s presentations, compare files, or simply view several documents at once.

The host must enable this feature by clicking on the arrow at the right of “Share Screen.” From there, simply select “Multiple participants can share simultaneously.” This allows anyone in the meeting to share their screen alongside other participant’s. The host can also change back to an option involving one shared screen at a time.

Not looking your best today? No problem. Use Zoom’s “Touch Up My Appearance” feature, which the platform says will “smooth out the skin tone on your face, to present a more polished looking appearance when you display your video to others.”

You can find this option under Settings > Video. No need for makeup!

If you don’t know everyone in a Zoom meeting – for example, if you’re working with a client or pitching a product or service – it’s useful to have names handy. This is also helpful if you work with a large company and don’t know anyone involved in a given meeting.

You can ensure that you never have to say “Hey, you” again by labeling everyone’s screens with their names. Just go to Settings > Video. From there, click “Always display participant’s name on their videos.”

Paid subscribers can record their meetings for future reference. The option is automatically enabled, assuming your plan has the feature, and once you hit “Record to the Cloud,” you can find the recording on your Zoom cloud and download the file or stream it in your browser. The “Record” button appears in the toolbar at the bottom of the screen.

Keep in mind that there are different storage capacities depending on your Zoom plan. When you’ve reached 80% of your storage limit, you’ll receive an email alert. You can also purchase additional storage if you’d like to keep more recordings on your Zoom cloud. You can find all your previous recordings under “My Recordings.”

The only participants who can start a recording are hosts and co-hosts, so if you’d like a participant to record your meeting, you’ll need to make them a co-host.

Would you rather review a transcript of your meeting? The “Record” function can also supply you with a text version of the session. Go to Settings > Cloud Recording Settings > Audio Transcript, and then Zoom will automatically generate a transcript. This will appear as a .vtt text file in your recordings, and you can open it with a common text editor. You can even set the text to appear within the video so viewers can see it scrolled across the screen as closed captions.

The transcript will also include timestamps, and you can edit the text if you wish. To create a recording, click on the same “Record” button you would use to create a video recording and select “Record to the Cloud.” You’ll receive two separate emails alerting you that your recordings and transcript are ready.

The latest form of trolling to hit the virtual landscape is Zoombombing, which involves uninvited guests dropping in on Zoom meetings and sharing lewd content via the Share Screen option or even stealing information they shouldn’t be able to access.

There are several ways to prevent this from happening:

Zoom isn’t a complicated platform, but it’s helpful to know its ins and outs, especially as it becomes the go-to means of communication during the COVID-19 pandemic. If you’re new to Zoom, spending some time familiarizing yourself with these hacks to ensure that your meetings run as smoothly as possible.

Don’t forget to check out Zoom’s Training Resources during this difficult time. The platform offers support for working remotely, educating over Zoom, hosting virtual events, providing telehealth solutions, and much more.