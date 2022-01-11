The final round of (dollar)600 stimulus checks will be distributed TODAY to 180,000 Americans; here’s how to get yours.

AMERICANS will receive a final round of (dollar)600 stimulus checks today, with the relief payment expected to reach bank accounts by tomorrow.

As part of the California pandemic stimulus program, 180,000 payments totaling (dollar)127 million were sent out in late December, with more payments expected in January.

According to the Franchise Tax Board (FTB), 8.5 million GSS II payments have been issued so far.

The last three digits of your ZIP code from your 2020 tax return were used to send the most recent batch.

In order to ensure accuracy and completeness, some payments may require additional processing time.

Claimants who processed this during or after the scheduled ZIP code payment should allow up to 60 days.

The remaining zip codes ending in 928-999 are being mailed right now until the final distribution date of today (January 11, 2022).

To be eligible, recipients must have a California Adjusted Gross Income (CA AGI) between (dollar)1 and (dollar)75,000 dollars.

Wages and self-employment income, tips, interest, dividends, rental income, retirement income, and gains on real estate sales are all included in CA AGI’s income section.

Those who rely solely on Social Security will not be compensated.

Claimants must also be California residents and have filed their 2020 tax returns by October 15, 2021.

Additionally, checks cannot be claimed as a dependent by another taxpayer.

Adults may receive up to (dollar)2,000 in the final round of stimulus, while minors will receive (dollar)600.

Married couples with one child may be eligible for up to (dollar)4,600 in assistance, while married couples with two children may be eligible for up to (dollar)5,200 in assistance.

The initiative was approved on December 29, according to Jonathan Nez, president of the Navajo Nation.

When the law is passed, approximately 345,000 checks will be issued to those who are eligible.

The funding comes from (dollar)557 million in federal coronavirus relief funds.

You can get an estimate of how much you might be eligible for on the California Franchise Tax Board’s website.