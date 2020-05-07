2 companies to get listed at sci-tech innovation board of SSE

17 SHARES Share Tweet

China’s securities regulator has given the nod to the registration of initial public offerings (IPOs) of two companies on the science and technology innovation board.

Changzhou Trina Solar Energy Co., Ltd., a Jiangsu-based provider for PV module and smart energy solution and Sinocelltech Ltd., a process technology driven biotech company, will be listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange’s sci-tech innovation board, commonly known as the STAR market, according to the China Securities Regulatory Commission.

It did not specify the total amount of funds to be raised.

The companies and their underwriters will respectively confirm the IPO dates and publish the prospectuses following discussions with the stock exchange.

The STAR market, inaugurated in June last year and designed to support companies in the high-tech and strategic emerging sectors, eases the listing criteria but adopts higher requirements for information disclosure.