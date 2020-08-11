20 areas hit hardest by job losses – as 730,000 roles axed during lockdown

The areas of the country with the most people claiming state help since lockdown began have been named.

Blackpool had the highest number of working aged residents claiming state support at 12.3% of the population – up 5.1% on March – followed by Brimingham, Thanet, Wolverhampton, and Middlesbrough.

Of the most state-dependant areas, Harringey saw the largest rise in people claiming support between March and July, followed by Newham, Brent and Barking and Dagenham.

Other figures released by the Office for National Statistics show which local and unitary authorities have seen the biggest rise in unemployment claims since last year.

Worst off were Crawley and Hounslow, the areas surrounding Gatwick and Heathrow airports respectively, as travel restrictions hammered the local economies.

These were followed by Slough, Bracknell Forest and Windsor and Maidenhead.

The tourism dependent Isles of Scilly was the next worst-affected area in terms of a rise in unemployment claims in July this year compared with last year.

Outside of the south of England, Harrogate saw a big increase, with the Yorkshire town hit hard by lockdown.

Overall, there were 109,550 more people claiming job seeker’s allowance in July this year compared with last, but experts are warning this could just be the tip of the iceberg.

Other figures released today show some 730,000 people dropped off company payrolls between March and July alone – and that’s coming before the furlough scheme started to be withdrawn.

Jonathan Athow from the ONS said: “Figures from our main survey show there has been a rise in people without a job and not looking for one, though wanting to work. In addition, there are still a large number of people who say they are working no hours and getting zero pay.”

Since the beginning of August, huge numbers of high street firms have started laying off workers following changes to furlough rules – with Debenhams the latest to join them, announcing 2,500 job losses this afternoon.

John Phillips, GMB acting general secretary, said “Today’s jobs figures highlight the scale of the challenge ahead. This is the tip of the iceberg.

“There is danger coming as Ministers’ October furlough cliff edge fast approaches.

“Our country cannot suffer another decade of weak growth, cuts to services and squeezes on the poorest.

“This challenge must be met square on with bold action and targeted support from Government to protect jobs, secure livelihoods and save industries.”