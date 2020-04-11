20 minutes – Zalando wants to cut costs by 350 million euros

Zalando has been significantly affected by a decline in consumer spending in the wake of the pandemic, announcing falling earnings for the first quarter last week and also withdrawing its forecast for the current year. The magazine “Business Insider” had previously reported on this.

The online retailer has taken measures to “adapt the business, expenditure and investments as well as the financial planning for the year to the new circumstances”, said the spokeswoman on Thursday at the request of the news service Keystone. “We anticipate savings in the areas of marketing, logistics, overheads and reduced capital expenditure.” The aim is to avoid layoffs.

Zalando should weather the crisis well

As “Business Insider” further reported, the planned savings are to be financed, among other things, by a waiver of salaries. The management board will forego 25 percent of its remuneration, the second management level to 15 percent. Planned salary increases would be postponed to January 2021.

However, Zalando was confident. The current situation will “accelerate the change from offline to online,” said the spokeswoman. The company is convinced that the investments of the past decade have created the necessary conditions to “weather the crisis well”.

(gave / sda)