Are you eligible for one of the 200,000 new tax credit checks worth $1,002?

NEW TAX CREDIT CHECKS IN THE AMOUNT OF $1,002 WILL BE RECEIVED BY NEARLY 200,000 HOUSEHOLDS.

The checks could go to low-income Connecticut residents.

On December 29, Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont announced that the state’s Department of Revenue Services has been directed to increase the 2020 Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) to 41.5 percent retroactively.

It had previously been at 23%.

The increase will result in an additional check for 198,708 households.

The amount will, however, vary based on need and the size of the household’s federal credit.

This amount is calculated by the IRS using the taxpayer’s income, marital status, and number of children.

For example, a single parent with two children who received a (dollar)1,246 state credit in the spring will now receive an additional (dollar)1,002 in the fall.

Mr. Lamont brought up the ongoing Covid pandemic, as well as the fact that many low- and moderate-income families are in desperate need of assistance.

“The EITC promotes employment, increases economic stability, and benefits future generations.”

In the end, these tax credits benefit entire communities because the money is re-invested in the local economy,” he said in a statement.

“In this time of economic uncertainty for so many, I thank Connecticut’s outstanding Congressional delegation and our US Treasury Department partners for providing us with the tools we need to improve last year’s credit.”

A tax credit check will be mailed to low and moderate-income families who earned up to (dollar)56,844 in 2020 and filed for the EITC that year.

The check will supplement the federal child tax credit, which is set to expire in 2022.

The child tax credit, which provided monthly payments of up to (dollar)300 per child, helped to lift children and families out of poverty.

According to the governor’s office, the EITC recipients in Connecticut have more than 220,000 children.

The new tax credit checks are expected to cost around (dollar)75 million.

The funds will be covered by the state’s Coronavirus Relief Fund, which has a budget of (dollars)1.38 billion.

The CARES Act, which was passed in March 2020, made the fund possible.

The Department of Revenue Services expects to issue checks by the end of February, according to the governor’s office.

