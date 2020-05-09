2020 Global Venture Capital Online Conference held in Qingdao

14 SHARES Share Tweet

The 2020 Qingdao Global Venture Capital Online Conference was held by the Qingdao municipal government from Friday to Saturday.

Different from the first Qingdao Global Venture Capital Conference that took place in 2019, this year’s conference was held online by adopting new technologies such as 5G.

On May 8, Wang Qingxian, a member of the Standing Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Shandong Provincial Committee and secretary of the CPC Qingdao Municipal Committee, attended the conference and delivered a keynote speech.

“Great opportunities come along with major crises, and this applies to both investors and entrepreneurs,” Wang said. He said the threat of COVID-19 accelerated the development of the industrial internet.

Wang said Qingdao has a complete industrial system and diverse application scenarios, and aims to become a global center of the industrial internet, which will attract new industrial elements, promote their integration, and open up more investment areas and project sources for venture capital funds.

Qingdao began to develop the industrial internet in as early as 2015, and in 2019 it became the first city in China to propose the goal of building itself into a global center of the industrial internet. Policies were formulated as a part of the city’s major development strategies to support enterprises to reimagine their businesses through digital transformation and promote the application of the industrial internet.

As one of the first 5G pilot cities in China, Qingdao has constructed more than 8,000 5G base stations, and the number of sites that are in operation accounts for a third of the entire Shandong province. COSMOPlat, an leading industrial internet platform under Qingdao-based home appliance maker Haier, attracted multiple venture capital funds and raised the largest scale of Series A round of financing in the industrial internet field.

This year’s conference included a main forum, four sub-forums, about 20 round table sessions, as well as regional roadshows and project release sessions.