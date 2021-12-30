2021 will be a year of firsts and challenges for the Turkish economy.

2021 was a year of highs and lows for the Turkish economy, with record-breaking exports, stocks, inflation, and currency crunch.

ANKARA (Ankara)

It’s safe to say that 2021 was a year of highs and lows for Turkey’s economy – a description that, admittedly, risks being overstated.

While President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government celebrated record-breaking exports and stock market figures, it also faced the dual challenge of biting inflation and a currency crisis, which it managed to tame – for the most part – by the end of the year.

The government’s decision to double down on an economic policy announced in the last quarter of 2021 – one that aims for a low current account deficit and high growth rate through investment, production, employment, and exports rather than higher interest rates – was pivotal in this.

Despite the country’s comprehensive measures to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Turkish lira’s value fell precipitously in the final months of the year, hitting an unexpected record low of 18.40 against the US dollar.

Turkey’s new economic policy was supplemented by a plan to strengthen lira deposits in the country as a result of the country’s spiraling currency.

As part of these efforts, the government promised to compensate lira depositors for foreign currency fluctuations, encouraging citizens to shift their assets to Turkish lira-based assets in order to help the lira regain ground lost in 2021.

This sparked a significant rally, with the lira climbing to 11.00 against the dollar in December, a much better position given the recent volatility, but still below the figure of 7.44 at the start of the year.

Peaks never seen before

Turkey’s year of strong economic growth was propelled by soaring industrial production and exports.

Every month, export figures broke new records, while industrial production increased for the 16th month in a row.

During the COVID-19 crisis and global supply chain crunch, Turkish companies forged ahead of their international rivals by maintaining production levels and adhering to pandemic measures, gaining a foothold in new export markets while meeting domestic needs.

Turkish companies have established themselves as the most important by offering high-quality products at affordable prices with quick and reliable delivery.

Short summary of Infosurhoy