25 drinks and snacks you can get for £1 or less using the Eat Out to Help Out scheme

FROM McDonald’s to KFC, here are all the places selling drinks and snacks for £1 or less as part of Eat Out to Help Out.

The government scheme gives diners 50 per cent off meals and non-alcoholic drinks, up to £10 a head, in restaurants, cafes and pubs throughout August.

Eat Out to Help Out launched last week and runs until August 31, with the discount applying on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

If you’re feeling pretty money-savvy, there are plenty of deals to be had that will cost you £1 or less.

You’ll want to keep an eye out for anything that costs £2 or less, as Eat Out to Help Out gives you 50 per cent off.

But the government has confirmed you can also stack deals, meaning there are more ways to save.

For example, MoneySavingExpert found you could get a filter coffee from Pret by combining Eat Out to Help Out with its reusable cup discount, which gives you 50p off your drink.

A filter coffee would usually set you back 87p, thanks to a recent cut in VAT.

Take away the 50p reusable cup discount and your bill comes to 37p, then half this price when Eat Out to Help Out is running and you’ll pay 19p.

Or if you’re a Burger King fan, you can pick up a Whopper for £1.

The fast food chain is running a deal on its app where a Whopper burger costs £1.99 instead of £4.49.

Redeem this on a day when Eat Out to Help Out is on, and it’ll only cost you £1.

Here are some more examples of food and snacks that’ll cost you £1 or less.

* With additional reusable cup discount of 25p

* With app offer for £1.99 burgers

* With additional reusable cup discount of 50p

The government has released an Eat Out to Help Out postcode checker so you can see which places near you offer the discount scheme.

We’ve rounded up all the pubs and restaurant chains taking part.

Plus, here are the Eat Out to Help Out posters to look out for in restaurants to get 50 per cent off.