37 enterprises with registered capital over 100M yuan settle in Beijing CBD during Q1

On April 8, Beijing’s Central Business District (Beijing CBD) announced that a total of 37 enterprises with registered capital exceeding 100 million yuan settled in the district during the first quarter. In the first two months of this year, 22 enterprises in the functional area each contributed over 100 million yuan in tax revenue. The number is an increase of five over the same period last year.

Covering a functional area of 84 square kilometers, Beijing CBD is home to a large number of businesses, including multinational companies and enterprise headquarters.

In the first quarter, 37 enterprises with registered capital of more than 100 million yuan and 60 foreign-funded enterprises settled in the area, including key projects such as Oaktree Capital and CITIC Urban Development & Operation. In terms of enterprise headquarters, six companies, including Knorr-Bremse China, Volvo Financial Services China, and CP Pharmaceutical Group were introduced.

In order to better serve the cluster of financial and foreign-funded enterprises, in the first quarter, Beijing CBD introduced two high-quality service institutions, namely, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Certified Public Accountants LLP (Beijing Branch) and Yingke Law Firm Beijing. The former is Deloitte’s seventh company in the city and will inject a strong impetus into the economic development of the CBD, while the latter is a global legal service organization with a network covering 115 cities in 55 countries.

In the first two months of this year, the total tax revenue in Beijing CBD exceeded 20 billion yuan, accounting for 58% of the total for Chaoyang district. Among them, tax revenue from the leasing and business service industry reached 6.45 billion yuan, marking an increase of 8% over last year. The top 20 tax-paying companies contributed tax revenues of 9.32 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 8.5%. Meanwhile, the top 50 enterprises in terms of tax revenue realized tax revenue of 11.47 billion yuan, up 9% year on year.

The excellent service and continual optimization of Beijing CBD’s business environment are two drivers behind its continuous development during the epidemic outbreak. Since Chinese New Year, the CBD Management Committee has liaised closely with thousands of key enterprises in its jurisdiction to better understand their needs for resuming work. In order to ensure the smooth resumption of work and production, the committee has helped the companies coordinate various epidemic-prevention resources such as face masks.

“The COVID-19 epidemic is a major test for us, but we will get through it by working together with the companies. We hope more high-quality enterprises will see our regional advantages and come help improve the regional industrial level,” explained the head of the Beijing CBD Management Committee.