3M, Trump Strike deal to import 166.5M masks from China, companies continue to deliver abroad

The government of President Donald Trump and(NYSE: MMM) made an agreement on Monday to increase the range of masks in the United States and continue to sell the company abroad.

Under the agreement, the Minnesota-based veteran mask manufacturer will import 166.5 million masks from its manufacturing facilities in China by June. These complement the 35 million N95 respirators that 3M already manufactures in the United States.

The company will continue to sell masks in other countries, including Canada and Latin America.

“I would like to thank President Trump and the administration for their leadership and collaboration,” said Mike Roman, chairman and CEO of 3M, in a statement.

“We have the same goal of providing Americans in our country with much-needed breathing apparatus and fighting criminals who are trying to take advantage of the current crisis.”

3M also plans to increase mask production worldwide in the coming months. In the U.S., the N95 masks are expected to be manufactured at a rate of $ 50 million per month through June, an increase of 40% over the current level of manufacture.

Trump passed the Defense Production Act against the company last week.

“3M will have to pay a heavy price,” said the president, when a Florida emergency management department, Jared Moskowitz, said 3M gave priority to selling to other countries over domestic demand.

The company warned of “significant humanitarian effects” from the ban on mask exports at that time. 3M said governments in other countries would likely retaliate by banning the export of masks from their country to the United States.

<p class = “canvas-atom canvas-text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “In the USA there is a widespread lack of masks and globally . Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) CEO Tim Cook said on Sunday that the consumer electronics company has procured 20 million masks to be distributed among the country’s healthcare workers. “Data-reactid =” 30 “> There is a widespread lack of masks in both countries, the United States and worldwide. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) CEO Tim Cook said on Sunday that the consumer electronics company has procured 20 million masks to be distributed among the country’s healthcare workers.

3M shares closed 5.16% higher at USD 140.70 on Monday. The shares rose 1.85% to USD 143.30 after hours.

