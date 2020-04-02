3rd CIIE to introduce public health exhibitors

The third edition of the China International Import Expo (CIIE) will introduce new topics such as public health, organic food and non-bank finance for the first time in the history of the expo, said the organizer Thursday.

The CIIE bureau released the list of the first batch of exhibitors on Thursday, and simultaneously sent it to purchasers all over the country to help exhibitors and buyers connect as soon as possible.

Wang Binjie with the CIIE bureau said more than half of the 143 exhibitors are among the world’s top 500 enterprises and industry leaders, and most of them have participated in the last two CIIE.

“Panasonic is confident in China’s economy,” said Zhao Bingdi, managing officer of Panasonic China & Northeast Asia Company, adding that the company cherished the opportunities provided by the expo and signed up for the third CIIE last August.

“Effective epidemic prevention and control measures, friendly business environment, growing consumer demand for a better life as well as Chinese talent are why we continue investing in China,” Zhao said.

In February, Panasonic announced it would set up a new factory in Guangzhou Province, manufacturing 5G-related digital materials, only three months after the company’s 40 million U.S. dollar investment in kitchen appliances in Zhejiang Province.

Charles Kao, Amorepacific China President, said now exhibitors and buyers can communicate in advance, and the company can prepare more effectively before the exhibition. The exhibition area of Amorepacific at the third CIIE will be twice that of last year to showcase new products.

Meng Ye, deputy general manager of the operation management division of China COSCO Shipping Corporation Limited, said that in the previous two sessions of the fair, the group signed a total of 34 purchase agreements and two transportation contracts with global partners, with a total turnover of over 1.8 billion U.S. dollars. With the early release of exhibitors, the group can now make connections earlier.

Statistics showed that by the end of January, more than 1,000 exhibitors worldwide had signed up to attend the third CIIE, with more than half of the exhibit space occupied already.

The CIIE is the first dedicated import exhibition in the world and has seen fruitful outcomes in the past two expos. The third CIIE will take place in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to 10.