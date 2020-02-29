4 days until the Rio Tinto Group (LON: RIO) is bought before the ex-dividend day

It looks like this(LON: RIO) will go ex dividend in the next 4 days. This means that investors who buy shares on or after March 5 will not receive a dividend that will be paid on April 16.

Rio Tinto Group’s next dividend payment will be £ 1.77 per share after the company paid a total of £ 4.48 to shareholders. Based on last year’s payment value, the Rio Tinto Group has a lagging return of 9.7% on the current share price of £ 36.08. Dividends make a significant contribution to the return on investment of long-term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. Therefore, we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable and whether the company is growing.

<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “ Check out our latest analysis for the Rio Tinto Group “data-reactid =” 29 “> Check out our latest analysis for the Rio Tinto Group

If a company pays more dividends than it deserves, the dividend can become prohibitive – hardly an ideal situation. It paid 81% of its profit as a dividend last year, which is not inappropriate, but it limits reinvestment in the business and makes the dividend vulnerable to a downturn. We would be concerned about the risk of a drop in earnings. Even so, even highly profitable companies sometimes don’t generate enough cash to pay the dividend. Therefore, we should always check whether the dividend is covered by the cash flow. It paid out more than half (58%) of its free cash flow last year, which is average for most companies.

It is gratifying to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests that the dividend is sustainable as long as profits don’t fall steeply.

<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Click Here you can see the company’s payout ratio and analyst estimates of its future dividends.“data-reactid =” 32 “> Click here to see the company’s payout ratio and analyst estimates of future dividends.

LSE: RIO historic dividend yield, February 29, 2020 More

Have profits and dividends grown?

Companies with strong growth prospects tend to be the best dividend payers because it is easier to increase dividends when earnings per share improve. If profits are falling and the company is forced to lower its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment in smoke increase. For this reason, it is a relief that Rio Tinto Group’s earnings per share have increased by 6.8% per year over the past five years. The decent historical growth in earnings per share suggests that the Rio Tinto Group has effectively increased shareholder value. However, it now pays out more than half of its profit as a dividend. If management continues to increase the payout ratio, we would take this as a tacit signal that the company’s growth prospects are slowing.

Another important way to measure a company’s dividend prospects is to measure historical dividend growth rates. Since our data started ten years ago, the Rio Tinto Group has increased its dividend by an average of 15% per year. It is encouraging to see the company increase dividends as profits grow, suggesting, at least, some interest from companies in rewarding shareholders.

The conclusion

Is it worth buying the Rio Tinto Group for its dividend? Earnings per share rose moderately, and the Rio Tinto Group paid out just over half of its earnings and free cash flow last year. Overall, it’s not a bad combination, but we believe dividend prospects are likely to be more attractive.

<p class = “canvas-atom canvas-text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “You are wondering what the future holds for the Rio Tinto Group See what the 19 analysts we’re tracking forecast. with this visualization of his historical and future estimated profits and cash flows“data-reactid =” 50 “> Wondering what the future holds for Rio Tinto Group? See what the 19 analysts we are tracking forecast with this visualization of historical and future estimated earnings and cash flow

The story goes on