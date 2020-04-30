4 reasons behind Misr Aluminum’s loss in 9 months

I wrote – Shaima Hefzy:

Egypt Aluminum Company said in a statement to the Stock Exchange today, Thursday, that there are 4 reasons behind its conversion during the first nine months of this fiscal year.

According to company data from the beginning of July 2019 until the end of March 2020, it achieved losses of 1.02 billion pounds compared to 716 million pounds during the same period last fiscal year.

The company justified the losses, by increasing cost factors in the production process, especially electric power, the low price of the dollar against the pound, and the sharp decline in the base price of the metal on the global metal exchange.

The returns on financial investments also decreased due to the low rates of return on them and the company waived a large part of its financial investments to pay its financial obligations, according to the company statement.

Egypt Aluminum relies on the export of aluminum ore, so it is negatively affected by the decline in the price of the metal globally compared to the cost of production in Egypt, and the low dollar price against the pound causes a decline in the value of the company’s revenue from export when calculated in the local currency.

The company relies in the production process on two main suppliers: aluminum ore and electricity, and the high prices of both or any of them negatively affect the company.

Electricity represents about 37% of the production cost in the company, and the repeated increase in its prices affects the performance of the company and the results of its work, year after year, according to the reports of the company’s boards that sent it to the stock exchange in recent years.

With the increase in electricity prices over the past years, the company – which consumes large amounts of energy in the production process – has to bear a greater cost every year compared to the previous year, especially with the government’s tendency to reduce subsidies on electricity prices.

Medhat Nafie, head of the Holding Company for Metallurgical Industries, the owner of Misr Aluminum Company, previously told Masrawy that “the company’s business results are greatly affected by electricity prices and this is a well-known thing, and the increase in one penny in its prices costs the company 50 million pounds annually.”

Misr Aluminum Company was established in 1976, and since then it has a monopoly in the raw aluminum industry in Egypt, where it works in the production, manufacture, marketing and distribution of aluminum metal, its ores, alloys and derivatives, in the local market, in addition to export.