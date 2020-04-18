482 additional deaths in Italy in 24 hours, the death toll rose to 23,227

Italy announced this Saturday that 482 patients infected with the coronavirus have lost their lives in the past 24 hours. A declining daily balance compared to previous days.

Covid-19 has killed 23,227 people since the start of the epidemic in Italy. The country recorded 482 new deaths according to the last daily report, against 575 this Friday, 525 this Thursday and 578 Wednesday.

In addition, 2733 patients are currently in a serious state in intensive care, 79 less than the day before. A decline that continues. In addition, 3491 new cases have been detected, or 175 925 so far.