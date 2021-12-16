4th stimulus check update – a’surprise’ (dollar)6,300 payment will be sent out TOMORROW as the last ‘(dollar)3,600 boost’ of the year arrives.

4th stimulus check update – ‘Surprise’ (dollar)6,300 payment to be sent out TOMORROW as the last ‘(dollar)3,600 boost’ of the year arrives.

By December 15, hundreds of people in Atlanta will receive a STIMULUS check worth up to (dollar)6,300.

The checks will arrive in the days leading up to Christmas for students at an Atlanta medical school.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the Morehouse School of Medicine will provide each student with (dollar)6,300 to cover educational expenses.

It comes as the IRS prepares to send the final round of child tax credit payments to millions of families.

CTC credits would be extended for another year if President Joe Biden’s (dollar)1.75 billion Build Back Better program is approved.

Families must earn less than (dollar)150,000 in order to be eligible.

Single parents filing as heads of households must earn less than (dollar)112,500.

The deadline for plus-up stimulus payments has passed.

Plus-up stimulus checks worth (dollar)1,400 may be expiring soon.

The most recent round of IRS stimulus payments will end on December 31, 2021.

The IRS has promised to pay eligible recipients once a week until the deadline, which Congress has set in stone.

The checks are worth up to (dollar)1,400 per adult whose income fell below the poverty line in 2020, with dependents receiving the same amount.

Plus-up payments are additional stimulus checks sent to people who received a stimulus check based on their 2019 tax return or Social Security Administration information.

Some taxpayers who earned less in 2020 than they did in 2019 may be eligible, according to US News.

Continued payment of medical debt

The majority of the debt in Nebraska and Florida will be forgiven, totaling (dollar)218 million.

The companies haven’t said how much debt each person will be relieved of, but if divided evenly, it will total just over (dollar)1,278 per person.

Payout for medical bills

Nomi Health has teamed up with the charity RIP Medical Deb to help qualified low-income Americans pay off their medical bills.

A total of 176,000 people in four states, including Florida, Nebraska, Utah, and Colorado, will be affected.

Americans who earn less than twice the poverty line or have debts of 5% or more of their annual income are eligible.