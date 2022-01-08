4th stimulus check update for 2022 – Following the’surprise’ (dollar)1,000 boosts deposited in 2021, automatic new (dollar)5,200 payments are being sent RIGHT NOW.

After the’surprise’ (dollar)1,000 boosts deposited in 2021, automatic new (dollar)5,200 payments are being sent NOW.

A massive new stimulus check will be mailed to all eligible Americans.

Last month, the Navajo council voted to send stimulus checks worth up to $2,000 to eligible adults and $600 to each child, totaling $5,200 for a family of two adults and two children.

The bill was passed by Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez on December 29, and it will provide more than 345,000 hardship checks to tribe members.

The funds come from the Navajo Nation Fiscal Recovery Funds (NNFRF), which have a total value of (dollar)557 million.

It comes after the end of December 2021, when surprise stimulus checks in the amount of (dollar)1,000 were sent out.

Governor Ned Lamont of Connecticut announced the Back to Work program, which will provide (dollar)1,000 in stimulus checks beginning May 30, 2021 and running until December 31, 2021.

Stimulus payments were made to the dead.

Deceased people were among the recipients of the first stimulus check, which was issued in April 2020.

By the end of April last year, more than 1 million people who had died had received the (dollar)1,200 check, worth a total of (dollar)1.4 billion.

The IRS requested that surviving family members return the funds, causing confusion.

UBI program in Rochester, NY

In Rochester, New York, a similar program will provide (dollar)500 payments to 175 low-income families for the first 12 months.

A different group of 175 Rochester, NY families would receive the (dollar)500 monthly payments the following year.

Over the next two years, 350 residents would be eligible for automated payments.

The guaranteed income program would cost $2.2 million and be funded through the American Rescue Act.

According to the most recent US Census Bureau data, 31% of Rochester City residents are poor.

The Excel pilot program in Durham, North Carolina

In Durham, North Carolina, 115 people who were previously incarcerated will be selected for the city’s Excel pilot program, which will send them (dollar)500 payments every month for a year.

A total of 115 people will be selected to participate in the program.

Participants must be at least 18 years old and live in Durham to be eligible.

Participants must have served time in prison within the previous five years.

Working isn’t required, but if you do, your income must be less than 60% of the area’s median.

The state’s stimulus program in New Mexico

A state stimulus program was established, with (dollar)5 million set aside to send out stimulus checks to…

