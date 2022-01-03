4th stimulus check update for 2022 – New bonus (dollar)5,200 boosts are being sent out RIGHT NOW, as calls for (dollar)1,400 payments rise once more.

4th stimulus check update for 2022 – New bonus (dollar)5,200 boosts are being sent out RIGHT NOW, as calls for (dollar)1,400 payments increase once more.

Following a vote to send out much-needed funds, a new batch of stimulus checks is being mailed to families.

Last month, the Navajo council voted to send stimulus checks worth up to $2,000 to eligible adults and $600 to each child, totaling $ 5,200 for a family of two adults and two children.

On December 29, President Jonathan Nez of the Navajo Nation passed a bill that will provide over 345,000 hardship checks to tribe members.

The funds come from the Navajo Nation Fiscal Recovery Funds (NNFRF), which have a total value of (dollar)557 million.

It comes as calls for all Americans to get another (dollar)1,400 check have grown louder.

However, a fourth national stimulus check is unlikely to be approved and sent out.

The following states offered some sort of incentive to encourage people to get vaccinated:

Maryland is also offering a monetary incentive.

It will pay state employees who choose to get a coronavirus vaccine a one-time payment of (dollar)100.

Krispy Kreme began offering free donuts to anyone who got vaccinated in March.

Employees who have been vaccinated are eligible for a monetary reward.

Getting vaccinated against the coronavirus will earn workers in some states thousands of dollars in bonuses.

For qualified employees, the city of Phoenix has approved incentives of up to (dollar)2,000.

Qualified full-time employees will receive (dollar)500 if they get vaccinated, according to city records.

Employees will receive an additional (dollar)1,500 if they are fully vaccinated by January 18, 2022.

In Phoenix, part-time vaccinated workers will receive up to (dollar)1,000.

According to the NAUPA, tens of millions of inquiries are made each year, with states returning over (dollar)3 billion in unclaimed property.

New York currently has over (dollar)13 billion in unclaimed funds and returns (dollar)1 million every day.

A map on the NAUPA website allows you to search for your property by state.

When you click the link, it will take you to your state’s unclaimed property page, where you can fill out some personal information.

If your name appears on the list, you can file a claim, but you’ll almost certainly need to provide your Social Security number and other personal information.

While the NAUPA website is free to use, be wary of scams.

