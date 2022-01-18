4th stimulus check update for 2022 – The deadline for automatic (dollar)660 monthly UBI payments is TODAY, following the deposit of a (dollar)1,100 boost.

THOUSANDS of Americans who are eligible for stimulus payments worth (dollar)660 have until the end of the day to apply.

If you meet the requirements, follow these simple steps to ensure that you receive your Universal Basic Income (UBI) check.

Eligible families in Shreveport, Louisiana, have until Monday, January 17 to fill out an application to claim the funds.

As a result, 110 families in the city will receive (dollar)660 monthly payments for a period of 12 months.

It comes as Californians await the final round of stimulus payments, which are scheduled to be distributed on January 11, 2022.

180,000 payments totaling (dollar)127 million were sent out in late December as part of the California pandemic stimulus program, and should arrive throughout January.

Student stimulus funds

On December 15, hundreds of students received a surprise holiday stimulus payment of (dollar)6,300.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the Morehouse School of Medicine in Atlanta gave students (dollar)6,300 to cover various educational expenses.

Up to 750 students were said to be enrolled at the school.

It’s possible that you owe someone money.

You may be owed a check if your family had a baby in 2021 or if you live abroad.

According to CNBC, only a few thousand Americans living abroad received stimulus checks during the pandemic.

According to the Department of State, approximately 9 million US citizens live outside the country, implying that many are still fleeing the country because of the money.

Meanwhile, around 3.6 million babies were born in 2020, with the number expected to be similar in 2021.

How many stimulus checks have taken place so far?

Three separate packages containing stimulus checks were signed into law during the pandemic.

Direct payments of (dollar)1,200 were included in the first stimulus package, while (dollar)600 were sent to Americans in the second.

As part of President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Act, the latest stimulus payments were sent to Americans in the amount of (dollar)1,400.