5 Best Smartphones That Are Not Made in China

Everyone knows that China has long manufactured Apple’s iPhones, as well as many other flagship models currently in the market. But there are also many other equally competent units that are made in South Korea, India, Taiwan, and Japan. If you’re looking for smartphones not made in China, take a look at this list for other options.

Many of these smartphones are available from carrier shops or even directly from Sony, ASUS, Motorola, LG, and Samsung. Others can also be found on Amazon and second-hand deals that are solid from Swappa. All of these are powered by Android OS.





The ROG Phone II has been advertised as a gaming phone and has the specifications and details to back that claim. It has a 6.59-inch display that sports a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by Snapdragon 855 Plus, and 12 GB of RAM that leads to 1TB of internal storage capacity.

This smartphone also has a bunch of rear cameras and a front-facing 24mp camera. It has dual stereo speakers and also has trigger controls perfect for gaming. It has a whopping 6,000mAh battery that lets you play for a long time. The phone also supports vibration during gameplay. To complete the entire experience, the phone also lights up in a handful of colors, while accessories are also available for various game modes.

While tech giant, Samsung, has been trying to push innovation with their Galaxy Fold, it is a bit too expensive at $2,000. Even though it has a large 7.3-inch display, the app experience is still affected by the size of the screen.

According to ZDNET, they tested the LG G8X ThinQ dual-screen cover and it is safe to say that this offers better productivity with a price that isn’t too heavy on the wallet and is also less than the flagships from Samsung and Apple.

Sony’s new Xperia 1 II was just announced and should be available to the public soon. It is likely to have a price tag of $1,000 and it does look like it has a lot to offer with features including high-end photography, excellent RAM, the best mobile processor, and 5G.

Sony has also unveiled that its Alpha camera engineers have helped them develop the cameras on this new smartphone, finally bringing some of the company’s digital camera technology to its mobile devices.

This LGV60 ThinQ 5G, which was recently launched on T-Mobile Verizon and AT&T, is only available in the United States from these carriers. An unlocked model will soon appear on Amazon. The late LG V series has continued to focus on the video creation aspect with a triple camera system, advanced camera software, Voice Boken audio technology, ASMR, four microphones, and 8K video recording.

“The LG V60 ThinQ 5G is composed of two pieces of Gorilla Glass 5 with a metal frame and is certified for shock resistance to MIL-STD 810G. LG’s new phone has a 6.8-inch OLED panel, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage with a microSD card, and 5G. A Dual Screen cover is included for the $900 price and gives you a large platform for serious productivity.” According to ZDNet.

The Moto G Stylus is one o the most well-built budget phones in the market with Motorola extras and an Android experience. It has a large display with a big battery capacity, a 48mp shooter, a macro lens, and a Snapdragon 665 processor which makes this a very good smartphone for everyone.

It coss less than one-third of the Galaxy Note. However, it does not have the advance pen support which we have all seen in the Note series.





