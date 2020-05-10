5 Web Design Tricks That Can Rack Up a Plumbing Company’s Business

Your website is the face of your plumbing company. Bad web design can put off potential customers if they don’t find the information they are looking for. Any plumbing website should answer three essential questions in three seconds:

1. What is your company about?

2. What services do you provide?

3. How will customers contact you?

Apart from answering these questions right on the home page, you should also pay attention to detail, especially when it comes to web design. Here are 5 tips from experienced web designers to generate leads using your website’s structure and design.

A call to action entices visitors to take action. On a plumbing website, it should tell them how to contact your company. For example, fill out a contact form or call on your office number. Always create a clear-cut call to action message, such as “Same Day Service,” or “Call 1234 5678 to schedule an appointment.”

A professional plumbing logo legitimizes your company. Visitors will prefer your company over another company whose website doesn’t contain a professional logo. The nicer the logo, the better the company – that’s what most customers usually think of when they visit a website. Hire a professional brand logo designer to kick-start the web design process. Remember that many customers associate companies with their logos, so use this to your advantage.

Google tries to provide viewers with the closest answers to their queries. And your website should make the most of this opportunity. Address the “Types of plumbing services” question right on your site’s home page. You can also put small descriptions of each service, such as re-piping using the latest hydraulic fitting, plumbing maintenance involving thorough checks with CCTV cameras, or installation of new plumbing systems in residential and commercial properties.

Consider the home page as your company’s outfit to impress the viewers. If they find the information they need, they will want to contact your company whenever they require plumbing services.

Always use a sticky header on your plumbing website. It is irritating to scroll up every time you want to navigate to the services or contacts page. A sticky header freezes these menus even if you scroll down to the bottom of the website. If a potential customer wants to read the entire content of your home page before visiting the service page, he/she would prefer to do it without scrolling up.

There is nothing worse than pixelated and blurry images on a plumbing site. It shows that your website is unprofessional. With clear imagery, you can convey a simple message: that your company only believes in clarity with its services. Whether you use photos of plumbing tools or your plumbers at work, make sure they are visible on both desktop and mobile versions of the website.

Your plumbing website can set the tone of your business to your potential customers. It may open doors to hundreds of new customers or may even drive the most loyal customers away. Take these factors into account the next you plan on changing your web design.