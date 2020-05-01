5G iPhone 12 Prices Leaked! No Prices Changed Except For These Models

Another iPhone 12 leaks went available this morning. So far, Apple has not yet revealed any bigger announcements regarding the newest iPhone model of 2020. In this case, we need to rely on leaked info first. One of the most popularly-known Apple leaker Jon Prosser– the man that correctly identified the release date of iPhone SE– has recently tweeted the rumored prices of each iPhone 12. Interestingly, all of the models reportedly have a 5G connection.

Do you know how much will it cost you to buy the newest iPhone model, iPhone 12? No one knows until Jon Prosser– known Apple leaker and tech analyst– tweeted the rumored prices today, Apr. 29.

According to the tweet with an increasing trend on Twitter, all the four models of the iPhone 12 have a 5G connection. This means that whether you like it or not, a 5G connection would be one of your specs once you purchase a new iPhone smartphone.

Interestingly, Prosser claims that no price increase was seen on the higher end models of the phone despite the additional 5G technology. The prices of lower-end models were surprisingly higher compared to their predecessor iPhone 11.

Here are the rumored prices, according to Prosser:

As reported via Apple Insider, the range of the iPhone 12 prices seemed to be unchanged except with the lower-end model like the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 and 6-inch iPhone 12.

In comparison, the price of one 6-inch iPhone 11 costs typically $699. The new 6-inch iPhone 12 shows an increase in prices at $749.

“The 6.1-inch iPhone 12 is obviously a follow-up to the current $700 6.1-inch iPhone 11,” he continued. “So technically, the 6.1-inch [iPhone] 12 models is increasing in price.”

When it comes to the 5.4-inch iPhone 12, Prosser said that its price will be lower than iPhone 11 since it has a smaller size compared to others.

Prosser followed-up his tweet by saying that he is confident with the said leaked prices. He explains that the source that gave him these prices were also the same source that got him right with the iPhone SE reveal.

These prices were given to me from the same sources that nailed the iPhone SE launch date.

Nothing’s for sure yet with these prices, but it is a good guess on where we’re heading with the iPhone 12.

