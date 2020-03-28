5G: what impact will a ban on Huawei have on your operator?

4

As they prepare to bid on 5G frequencies, operators fear an embargo on Huawei equipment. Such a measure could lead to a complete restructuring of the 4G networks at Bouygues Telecom or SFR.

Will French operators be banned from using Huawei equipment in their 5G networks? For months, the question has fascinated the telecoms community. According to Arthur Dreyfuss, president of the French Telecoms Federation (FFT), such an embargo would be “unacceptable”. According to Martin Bouygues, it would be a “distortion of competition”. And for good reason, the consequences of such a decision would be colossal on the networks of Bouygues Telecom * and SFR. In the process, it is the customers of these operators who would toast. On the front line, the inhabitants of south-west France would be very badly off. Explanations. In the event of a ban, entire regions must be re-equipped Let us first recall the very nature of the 5G network that will be deployed in France. Initially, it will be a 5G called “non stand alone”. This means that it is grafted onto the existing 4G network, and therefore onto the pylons and antennas distributed throughout France. And it is precisely this situation that worries Bouygues and SFR. According to FFT data, 47.5% of Bouygues Telecom’s 4G network is equipped by Huawei. The figures are even more spectacular on the SFR side, with 52% of the network supplied by the Chinese manufacturer. For their part, Orange and Free do not integrate Huawei equipment, but only those of their European competitors, Nokia and Ericsson. Note that all of these figures relate to metropolitan France, excluding Île-de-France. By prohibiting Huawei from participating in 5G networks, the State is asking Bouygues Telecom and SFR to deeply transform its 4G network.

Distribution of 4G network equipment for Orange and Free. © French Telecoms Federation

“If Huawei equipment is banned from 5G networks, Bouygues Telecom and SFR will be forced to replace their fleet of 4G antennas in entire regions of the country, explains Michel Combot, director general of the FFT. This operation, which we call a ‘swap’, turns out to be long and particularly expensive. It can last between five months and a year and a half, depending on your budget and your subcontractors. “ During this period when Huawei equipment will be replaced by authorized equipment compatible with 5G, the network connection will not be called into question, but operators will lag behind their competitors Orange and Free. A map of France cut by equipment manufacturers This major replacement will affect entire regions, because operators cut France into plates before equipping the country. “On each plate, the precise delimitation of which varies from one operator to another, the equipment deployed is all from the same supplier, even of the same model”, explains a Senate report. The result obtained is a map of France cut by equipment manufacturers: Huawei provides for installation in the southern half of France for SFR and in the west of the country for Bouygues. What raise questions about the network coverage of the southwest of France in case of ban.

Distribution of 4G network equipment at SFR and Bouygues Telecom. © French Telecoms Federation