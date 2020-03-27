60 hours of work per week in essential sectors, the right decision

The watchword is now that of flexibility. It is in times of crisis that we realize the need to have the most flexible rules possible to allow our productive apparatus to adapt. Hopefully, this awareness will go beyond the crisis. This primarily concerns our Labor Code.

Among the orders published on March 25, 2020, one of them is particularly important.

This emergency measures order concerning paid holidays, hours of work and days of rest allows employers in essential sectors to put their employees to work an average of 48 hours per week over 12 weeks, whereas the rule is usually 44 hours per week maximum (Article 6). The hours of night work are also changed, as is Sunday work (Article 7).

During the same week, it will also be possible, under this ordinance, to have an employee work up to a maximum of 60 hours. This is already possible today with local exemption, for example in the shipyard sector or for exceptional cases.

As for the minimum rest between two working days, it may be reduced to 9 hours instead of 11 hours (article 7). Furthermore, the employer may impose or modify, with one clear day’s notice, the days of rest acquired (article 2 and 3) within the limit of ten days (article 4).

Finally, in order to be able to run businesses seven days a week, companies in transport, logistics, the food industry, agriculture, energy and telecommunications will also be able to mobilize their teams more easily on Sunday.

Prime Minister says labor law is here “Temporarily set up to allow the organization of a real war economy in vital sectors”.

No prior collective agreement

These changes to labor law will be applied under the control of the Regional Directorates for Business, Competition, Consumption, Labor and Employment (Direccte).

The big advantage is that companies in essential sectors and their leaders will be able to apply these new rules without prior collective agreement and therefore unilaterally is immediate, which is very good news.

Obviously, the reaction of the workers’ unions is rather fresh in the face of this order, FO even going so far as to call it ’“heresy”, while it is common sense from the moment all precautions are observed to protect the health of employees.

The government allows France, with this ordinance, to preserve as much as possible its companies which, even in essential sectors, do not have all their employees present on site at the moment, and far from it. Some are on sick leave, others for childcare… This will allow us to continue producing as much as possible in the food industry, water, health, energy or chemicals, sectors including companies are and will for the most part be under stress during this crisis. In these sectors – it should be emphasized – aware of the challenges for their fellow citizens and their country, many employees already voluntarily accept to work overtime to allow their company to continue their work in the service of French. Hence our score of 9/10.

