645,000 kilometers with Tesla Model X: These parts broke

The Company Tesloop has the repair details of one Model X (year of construction 2016) published, which with a mileage of 645,000 was particularly frequently on the road Tesloop offers passenger transportation with Tesla vehicles on the US west coast. A total of 102 parts had to be replaced, at a cost of approximately $ 29,000. The Jalopnik blog published and analyzed the Tesloop recordings.

electronics

The air conditioning system of the electric SUV had to be replaced twice, the first time after 116,000 and the second time after 185,000 kilometers. Haydn Sonnad, the founder of Tesloop, explains that the facilities are not designed to be active around the clock. Because the affected Model X but mainly in particularly warm desert regions between Las Vegas. San Diego. los Angeles and San Francisco the air conditioning system was in permanent operation. According to Jalopnik, the built-in air conditioning system should have a lifespan of between 160,000 and 240,000 kilometers.

In addition to the air conditioning system, a door knob on the B-pillar of the car had to be replaced after 231,000 kilometers. This was due for $ 109. The media control unit, i.e. the touchscreen in the middle of the cockpit, failed after 600,000 kilometers and was replaced for $ 2,400. According to Sonnad, the displays have some problems. So the newly installed screen in the Model X a yellow tinge. In addition, after 600,000 kilometers of airbag lights had to be replaced for $ 111.25.