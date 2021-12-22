7 super shopper tips for shopping online, including stock alerts for must-have items

7 online shopping hacks, including stock alerts for must-have items

It may seem impossible to get your hands on the hottest toys, games, and consoles online, but some super shoppers have it down to a science.

We’ve put together a list of seven tips to help you become a super-shopper and get every last item on your list.

The Wall Street Journal emphasizes the importance of turning on notifications for social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter.

Popular items can be found in apps and groups like Facebook Marketplace, but if your notifications aren’t turned on, you might miss out.

Some items are only available in stores, and shoppers who are in the right place at the right time can buy them and resell them in various groups and even on apps.

While there’s no guarantee that those shoppers won’t upsell or add extra fees, turning on notifications for groups and apps can help you get the most out of the popular item on your list.

To help you get everything on your list, we’ve gathered some of our favorite reselling apps and groups.

Also, if you’re looking for a specific item, look for item-specific accounts that may post listings for sale and turn on post notifications.

This tip is especially useful for those looking for high-ticket items such as the Playstation 5, as these accounts will send “in-stock” alerts to followers and may even include links that will automatically add the item to your online shopping cart.

Also, use this website to receive notifications when the PS5 becomes available again.

You may have noticed virtual queues if you’ve tried to buy tickets for a major concert or sporting event recently, or even if you’ve tried to ride certain rides at Disney World this year.

When tickets or products are in short supply, using a virtual queue can help maintain a fair process for obtaining them.

Virtual queue notifications are usually sent via email, so make sure you’re signed up for all of your favorite retailers’ newsletters.

It’s important to keep in mind that each virtual queue is unique.

Some require pre-registration and several steps before you can join the queue, while others require you to join a waiting room before you can make a purchase.

Virtual queues are an excellent way to ensure that real people, not bots or resellers, make purchases.

Bots, on the other hand, aren’t always a bad thing if you know how to use them.

Bots are computer programs that can search multiple retailer websites for restock information and then make a purchase on their behalf.

