7 ways borrowers can benefit from student loans

Congress has just passed the most expensive measure in American history in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The $ 2.2 trillion stimulus package is designed to help the US economy cope with the pandemic as states close and unemployment claims increase.

For more than 44 million borrowers with $ 1.5 trillion in student debt outstanding, Congress offers relief in addition to what the White House and Education Department have already announced.

Experts were not impressed. Here are the details:

The good news

1) Borrowers with federal student debt do not have to pay until September 30 (six months) because they are suspended. This includes loans to parents.

2) Interest will also be suspended until September 30, 2020.

3) If you participate in a forgiveness program like PSLF, your suspended payments will continue to count for those months.

4) Credit bureaus regard suspended payments as regularly rescheduled payments.

5) If a borrower is in arrears with his student loans, collection is suspended (his wages are not garnished, the tax refund is not reduced, etc.).

The government is also returning $ 1.8 billion in reimbursements to some 830,000 borrowers who have withdrawn their loans and have raised debts since the national emergency was declared.

6) If your employer pays your student loan payments, you can do so until January 1, 2021 tax-free for up to $ 5,250 per year.

“I think this is a start in the right direction, but far from enough,” Experience Your Wealth’s Jake Northrup told Yahoo Finance. “Given the continuing rise in education costs and the fact that more and more employers need a higher degree, I believe that this income exclusion needs to be permanent so that more employers can help their employees repay their student loan balances.”

7) From March 13, all federal student loans have an interest rate of 0% for at least 60 days. Therefore, a lenient indulgence is an option for a period of 60 days if you ask your servicer.

"Today's aid package shows how little we have learned"

At the same time, consumer advocates were not satisfied with the package.

“The failure of lawmakers to respond to the latest financial crisis led directly to our current student debt crisis,” said Seth Frotman, a former student loan ombudsman at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. “Today’s aid package shows how little we have learned in the past ten years. If the Trump administration and Congress fail to take any significant, comprehensive additional steps on behalf of tens of millions of American families with student loans, the next wave of the student debt crisis will be even more devastating. “

