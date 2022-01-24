70,000 Americans will receive a pay raise this week as a result of the new (dollar)15 minimum wage for federal employees.

FEDERAL employees in the United States will receive a pay raise this week.

Since President Biden signed an executive order in April 2021, a (dollar)15 increase in the minimum wage has been in the works.

The pay raise, which will affect about 70,000 Americans, will go into effect on Sunday, January 30.

The increase, according to the administration, will keep federal employees competitive in the job market.

There are 2.2 million federal employees, the majority of whom earn (dollar)15 per hour.

The increase increases the workers’ minimum wage from (dollar)10.95 to (dollar)15.

The hourly rate will continue to be adjusted for inflation in the future to reflect changes in the cost of living.

Inflation is at its highest level in 40 years, with a rate of 7%.

Employees of the federal government are located all over the United States.

The Department of Defense employs the greatest number of workers who will see their pay rise to (dollar)15 per hour.

More than 56,000 defense contractors will benefit as a result of this.

The following agencies are among those who will be impacted by the increase:

Hundreds of other federal employees from departments like Commerce, Justice, Energy, Education, and Homeland Security are also affected.

The federal minimum wage is $7.25.

Since 2009, when hourly workers in the United States last saw a raise, it has remained at that level.

This is the longest period in which federal wages have not been increased.

Some members of Congress attempted to raise the federal minimum wage to (dollar)15 in 2021, but it failed in the Senate.

Meanwhile, individual states have enacted legislation raising minimum wage rates.

In many cities and states, minimum wage increases went into effect at the start of the new year.

California and Washington are two states with cities that have a minimum wage of more than (dollar)17.

In this article, we outline the minimum wage increases that will take place in the United States in 2022.

Also included are five money moves to make now in anticipation of possible interest rate hikes in 2022.

