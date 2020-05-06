73% of employees want to continue teleworking

Whereas since March 17 teleworking has been set up by forced march in a number of companies, 73% of employees who practice it wish to continue it (regularly for 32%, or punctual for 41%), according to a survey on telework in confinement carried out by Malakoff Humanis, in addition to its annual barometer on this subject.

Currently 39% of employees working in companies with more than 10 people telecommute. Half of them experience this organization for the first time. A large part (62%) teleworks 100%.

For 75% of teleworkers, setting up the device was easy. An impression shared by 64% of new practitioners. Three-quarters had the opportunity to adapt or reduce their work hours to meet their personal or family constraints. In addition, a large number of employees declare having regular exchanges with their line manager.

However, more than half (54%) consider that they have not had sufficient support for this implementation of remote work since the start of confinement. This rate reaches 68% among new teleworkers.

Flexibility and flexibility

Overall, the perception of telework remains positive, despite an average score (7.9 out of 10) lower than it was at the end of 2019 (9 out of 10). The vast majority of employees (71%) particularly appreciate their flexibility and flexibility. If the satisfaction of new teleworkers is slightly lower with a score of 7.6 out of 10, it should be noted that 43% of them do not have suitable work space, and 48% are facing technical difficulties.

For 38% of those surveyed, this situation of forced teleworking has a positive impact on their autonomy, their empowerment, their time management and their concentration. If they declare having frequent contacts (at least once a day) with their colleagues (61%) and their manager (43%), they nevertheless point out that they feel a deterioration in the quality of the social bond, which they consider difficult to maintain despite digital tools.

In addition, 33% of respondents find that this particular context of constrained teleworking has a negative impact on their workload and 30% on their motivation. Finally, 30% consider that their psychological health has deteriorated, and 28% believe that their mental load has increased. 39% recognize that they have difficulty in combining professional and personal life time. As for their physical health, 27% believe that it has also deteriorated.