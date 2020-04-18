8 Quarantine Apps You Need to Ease That Boredom

Wherever you are right now, you’re probably staying at home to prevent yourself from getting that viral virus. Sadly, we’re still not sure about when all these terrible things will end. But don’t be sad! There are still a lot of productive things you can do at home that can be hidden on your smartphone or tablet. Here are the eight apps you must download now to make your quarantine days more productive. From having that sexy bod to learning new things.

Let’s admit it. Having ourselves stay at home for quite some time now makes us all get bored. Most people now get itchy feet from just sitting or lying down in bed– without doing anything productive in a day. If this is your case, you might need a new hobby or skills– or even a new app. Here are some of the best quarantine apps you’ll need to ease that boredom you feel during the lockdown.

Apple COVID-19

The virus can only be seen through symptoms– or even sometimes it is not. This means that having a Coronavirus testing app on your phone is now a necessity to protect you and your family from any viruses. Thankfully, Apple created an initial Coronavirus test, available for everyone to download!

Peloton

A day of just watching Netflix, streaming to Youtube, or scrolling in the social media feed is only one of the many signs that you’re not productive. To fix that, Peloton, a workout app, is now free for 90 days subscription to get you updated workout routines, strength training classes, or even yoga. This app makes sure that your body will stay as healthy as ever until the end of this quarantine period.

RunKeeper

#34 in the top apps for health and fitness in the App Store. Runkeeper is the app that will guarantee to keep your body fit even you repeatedly eat during your quarantine. This app helps you to keep your running time on the track and make sure that you get your workout even while at home.

Aaptiv

The best fitness app in the App Store is nowhere! Aaptiv offers a 30-day free subscription anywhere you are in the world. Just like the first two fitness apps, Aaptiv has fitness plans, workout routines, and even group challenges to invite with your friends.

Project Foodie: Guided Cooking

We are not all capable of cooking on our own. This is why Project Foodie: Guided Cooking is one of the essential apps you need during this lockdown period. Learn different easy cuisines from any country and re-create it inside your home!

edX

If you wanted to learn something new about the things you like– or even you hate, edX is here for you. Since you have no choice but to stay at home, this app will make you learn anything under the sun. Not only learn, though, but you can also have excellent knowledge about your preferred studies from top-notched universities around the world– for free!

Duolingo

Learning should be fun and exciting– even when you’re only at home. Duolingo has free language lessons that you might like to check out now. This language-learning app can teach you any words from any country you wanted. Just search this app on the App Store and make the first move.

Stop, Breathe, and Think

As said, staying at home is not always a fun thought for most of us. Some people around the world are now getting depressed and stressed just by staying in one place. Luckily, Stop, Breathe, and Think app is here to ease your emotional baggage during the lockdown. See how five minutes can change your perspective in a day.

ALSO READ: COVID-19 Vaccine: Chimp MERS-CoV Vaccine Protects Monkeys From Coronavirus: Is This The Answer?