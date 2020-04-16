8 rules for managing your 401 (k) in a recession

When the recession worsens, there are many financial issues. One of the most common centers is protecting your 401 (k) from a stock market crash. A downturn could mean a number of things for pensioners, says Justin Richter, Senior Wealth Advisor at Mariner Wealth Advisors. The severity of the recession, whether pension funds should be developed for income and how the portfolio allocation is based on the risk tolerance and the time horizon of an individual are all considerations. Savers can use these eight rules to manage their company pension plans when the economy slows down.

Pay attention to the asset allocation.

As the stock market becomes more volatile, investors may have thoughts like, “Should I switch my 401 (k) to bonds?” This could provide a sense of security in the short term, but it is important to avoid myopia. Richter says it is better to ensure that a retirement savings portfolio is invested in such a way that no sudden changes are required if it slows down. “A plan participant should avoid the temptation to schedule the market,” he says. Those nearing retirement should focus on minimizing volatility while younger workers can look for ways to expand their portfolios. “Investors who have allotted correctly should be able to overcome the waves of a recession without losing sleep,” Richter said.

Keep the pace of the posts.

How much a 401 (k) should be invested during a recession is something that workers may struggle with if they are concerned about a declining stock market. Charlotte Geletka, managing partner at Silver Penny Financial, says investors shouldn’t be put off by dark financial headlines. “When the stock market is down, the best time to invest in your 401 (k) is,” she says. This is because deferred deferrals can expand as share prices fall. The reassessment of current contribution rates and the potential increase in that rate are strategic steps to take into account when the economy appears to be in a slump. Sticking to a long-term approach to retirement investment that includes consistent contributions can help offset downtime over time.

Do not jump on the gun with your gun.

Continuing to invest in a tax-privileged plan during a burglary may seem like a gamble, and some workers may find it tempting to pay out early to avoid possible losses. The better step is to wait for the perspective and understand how market cycles work. “In most cases, when there is a recession, your account value drops due to market volatility,” said David Blackston, founder of the Blackston Financial Advisory Group. Those under the age of 55 who are not planning to retire in the next 10 years shouldn’t be prompted to pay off their plan, he says. Instead, investors should focus on reducing the risk they face and remember that time is on their side.

Look at the big picture.

A 401 (k) may be at the heart of a retirement strategy, but there are other things to consider when the economy starts to fluctuate. A comprehensive view of the assets in job plans, individual pension accounts and taxable accounts, as well as consideration of other potential sources of income such as social security or pensions can help to keep economic fears at bay. Plan your course and then stay on track, says Monika Hubbard, institutional pension advisor at Unified Trust Company. She suggests meeting with a pension advisor to better assess income needs and how to meet those needs regardless of economic changes. “Stay invested and diversified, don’t look at your account balance, and don’t panic,” says Hubbard.

Measure your cash needs wisely.

In difficult times, workers can turn to their employer-sponsored plans as a source of money. Thinking ahead can help to avoid situations that would strain plan assets. “If you need to use the 401 (k) to make cash flow distributions or required minimum distributions, make sure you set aside the cash you need for the next six to 12 months,” said Ken Van Leeuwen, founder and CEO of Van Leeuwen & Company. “That way, in the event of a recession, you’ve already put the money aside and don’t have to sell at lower prices.” If the economy is doing well, it can help reduce financial pressure in slower periods.

