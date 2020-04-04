8min to open an account, 280 € bonus per key

Opening an online bank account doesn’t take too long, and the pay can be great. Right now, online banking is generous to the French. Between Monabanq, Boursorama Banque and Orange Bank – you have something to be well spoiled for. Throughout the weekend, the cumulative bonus amounts to € 280 on these three establishments. While other banks have reduced their online presence as much as possible (removing their premium), now is the time to take advantage.

Monabanq: € 120 bonus, 4 (new) accounts

Monabanq has always been one of our favorite online banks. She has built a model of her own, and she fully assumes it: it is accessible without income condition but in return it will be necessary to pay a contribution of 2 € every month (for the Pratiq account). That said, if we put it next to the € 120 bonus offered at the opening, the contribution is not very significant.

This week, the Crédit Mutuel group’s online banking announced four new offers: Pratiq, Pratiq +, Uniq and Uniq +. The first offer, Pratiq, is the most accessible of all. It is close to the formulas that we see in neo-banks. It is a current account with a bank card (without overdraft). But unlike neo-banks, Monabanq can claim to have not only a welcome bonus – but also a full range of banking products (savings account, credits, stock market, etc.).

In a few minutes, you open an account and you can receive up to € 120 in bonuses. The only specificity at Monabanq, you will have to show activity every month for 12 months to trigger the maximum bonus. Online banking pays you a bonus of € 10 each month for a year. It’s quite simple, and it’s always 120 €.

Boursorama, the unconditional (and free) nugget

If you really don’t want to trample on yourself, and get € 80 in bonuses “easily”, Boursorama Banque is an excellent choice. Online banking gives you the opportunity to get such a bonus without having to justify your income, and completely free. If the default Boursorama account involves proving € 1,000 of income per month, the Welcome and Ultim accounts are stripped of all supporting documents. So if you choose them, it’s € 80 bonus that is yours. We will have to think about enter code BRS80 to validate your bonus.

To give you some information on these two accounts, the Welcome account is the little brother of the standard Boursorama account. It is free and unconditional, but it is more restricted in return (payment and withdrawal limits, etc.). That said, for someone who uses their account on an ad hoc basis (or on a small budget), this is a very good solution. Boursorama Banque has been the “cheapest bank” for 12 years, it should come as no surprise that it is now the largest online bank with 2.1 million customers.

Finally, the second formula that allows you to have a € 80 bonus is the Ultim card. It is an unconditional and free card which competes directly with neo-banks. It allows you to pay for all your purchases abroad without charge (it’s the same in France). But unlike neo-banks which limit themselves to the payment card, Boursorama Banque also offers privileged access to its full range of banking products.

Orange Bank: € 80 bonus, zero conditions

The last online bank that offers a real premium right now is Orange Bank. The telecoms group’s bank is not only free, but it is also unconditional. In other words, you can get a bonus of 80 € in a very simple way. Please note, however, because only Orange customers will be able to obtain the full premium. Non-Orange customers will have to settle for € 50. But again, since it is unconditional and 100% free, it is a gain that can easily be obtained.

To get the first bonus of € 50, you will need to make at least 10 withdrawals (or payments) in the first month after opening. This is a formality, and it allows you to easily get a very nice bonus. Orange Bank has the advantage of not requiring any proof of income, which makes it possible to go much faster.

The second bonus of € 30 will be offered to all customers who are already customers of the telecom operator Orange. This bonus from online banking is not a cash payment on the account like the first, but rather a refund of an invoice. It will be necessary to set up a direct debit (from his Orange mobile invoice) on his Orange Bank account for the first invoice to be reimbursed up to € 30. If you are one of the telecom operator’s 20 million mobile customers, this is a good way to cut your bills.

