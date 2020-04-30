9 Novel Benefits of Using a VPN in the Work-From-Home (WFH) Era

A VPN allows you to surf the internet anonymously and privately. By using a combination of data encapsulation, encryption, and IP masking, a VPN network creates a hidden tunnel that makes it impossible for the adversaries, ISPs, search engines, and websites to track you.

If you don’t use a VPN and wonder if you must do it or not, then read the points mentioned below that sheds light on the benefits of using a VPN. Let’s read on.

A VPN offers numerous benefits whenever you surf the internet or use any app that accesses web services to work. The first and foremost important use of a VPN is it proves a secure connection while you access the data remotely. Other essential benefits of using a VPN are as follows

Stay anonymous while browsing, you’ll be protected, and all your connections will be private while using a VPN. There will be no log after you close your VPN connection that might help you to become anonymous. Interestingly, despite the fact that many of the encryption algorithms used in virtual private network protocols were developed in the United States, most VPN providers are now based overseas to avoid the prying eyes of the CIA, NSA, and other similar watchdogs.

It should come as no surprise, then, that third-party reviews of Australian VPN providers show a strong preference for those services with a strict no-log policy, which allows you to remain secured from all the searches you made after getting connected to the VPN. This assures you of the safety of online threats.

All the data which is transferred online is visible to your ISP. If you want to secure your data traffic before shifting, then using a VPN is the best service for you. VPN encrypts the entire data that is transferred through it to make it private and secure. Encryption not only helps with privacy but also optimizes the bandwidth usage of your internet, which could potentially speed up your internet connection.

Several websites keep track of the user’s IP address and limit your access to the content on their website by using your IP address. The prime feature of a VPN is to change your IP address to the server you’re connected with. You can use a VPN to alter your country or location, and you will be given the IP address of that location. Moreover, you can change the server as many times you want, and as well as your IP address will get broken.

There are countries where the government keeps track of their user’s online search history and always keeps a record of their online activities as well. To avoid all such scrutiny, the VPN is the best possible solution. Use the VPN to change your country’s location, and you will be protected from such surveillance and censorship.

There is various content available on online streaming sites that are available in some other parts of the world, and you just can’t access it from your location. If you want to remove geographically based restrictions on streaming sites like Hulu, Netflix, and HBO, then using a VPN will be the perfect choice for you. Use a VPN to connect to the server location you want to use to view their content.

For example, if you are residing in the Middle East and want to watch American TV shows on streaming sites, then you can use a VPN. It will allow you to connect to the VPN server without any interruption, and you will be able to view all the shows available without any disturbance.

There is no secret that several countries, even today, impose internet censorship on netizens. Like for example, China has banned major social media networking sites like Facebook, Flicker, Twitter, Instagram, and Pinterest.

Meanwhile, many VOIP-based services and business phone systems like Skype and Whatsapp are also banned in some parts of the Middle East. If you either live in or visit a country with censorship, using a VPN helps in bypassing such restrictions and access the entire VOIP and WEB services.

Another usage of using a VPN is that they are not dependent on any specific network or Wi-Fi connection to work. Once you have your VPN service setup on your device, you can use it over any other system. It includes your home and work network, along with any Wi-Fi hotspots when you are at a local cafe or road. The flexibility gives you more excellent privacy protection and peace of mind.

Many times it happens that we visit any website, and it isn’t opening correctly regardless of our countless efforts of accessing it. Here a VPN can be useful in clearing all the cookies and caches that are causing the error. VPN providers have a new identity every time you connect to it and let the old cookies and caches associated with your old identity expire and assign you a new one.

Whenever you make an online transaction to any unreliable and unsecured websites, there is a chance that hackers might be waiting to compromise your payment processor data. And while most of the best payment processing applications today are reinforced with several layers of cloud security, they’re not foolproof. Thus, whenever you want to make a secure payment, it is essential to use a VPN, so all the transferred data is encrypted, and no one can steal your data in the middle of the process.

There are two types of VPNs, i.e., free and paid ones. Although there are some good free VPN service providers, it is recommended to avoid them from using. It is because, firstly, nothing in this world comes for free.

Secondly, it costs a lot to provide the infrastructure to operate a VPN service, from the network pipes to the servers. That infrastructure has to be paid. If it is not paid for the user’s fee, then it is likely to be paid for by advertising, data collection, or some other nasty reasons.

Another important reason for not using free VPNs services is that malware providers have set up free VPN services to steal your personal information and later use it for their purposes or sell it to the highest bidder. In short, using free VPNs means that instead of being protected, you’re being plundered.

A simple answer is no. A VPN helps in making sure that you’re not snooped on when connecting between your system and website. However, the site is quite capable of some privacy violations. Like for example, a VPN isn’t capable of protecting you against a website setting a tracking cookie that will reveal other websites about you.

Secondly, a VPN can’t protect you against a website that is recording information regarding products you’re interested in. A VPN can’t protect you against a site that sells your email address to brokers. A VPN protects in all those circumstances discussed above. But don’t expect a VPN to be a divine shield that will keep everything private and confidential. There are several ways your privacy can be breached, and a VPN will be of partial help.

VPN is an essential tool and should be used whenever you’re using an app or online content. It is in our hands to remain secured while browsing the internet. It is a small amount of price you pay to get privacy and security over the internet. The internet is extremely vulnerable, and we cannot keep our eyes on every activity or happening, so we need a tool to do so.

Remember, there are various VPN services available, and many of them offer free trials as well. You can try these VPNs and select the best one according to your needs and desires.

Shigraf is a tech writer and editor at PrivacyCrypts, who has a passion for technology. She pours her passion for writing on topics regarding cybersecurity and AI.

