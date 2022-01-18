A 41-year-old journalist who lives with her parents explains how she manages her money.

I’m a 41-year-old journalist who lives with her parents.

‘I want to buy a house, but banks have told me that I won’t be able to get a mortgage because I don’t have a steady income.’

In this installment of our How I Manage My Money series, we’ll look at how people in the United Kingdom spend, save, and invest money to cover their expenses and achieve their goals.

This week, we speak with Minreet Kaur, 41, who lives in West London with her parents.

She is a freelance journalist who is attempting to purchase her first home.

Income: My monthly earnings as a freelance journalist currently range from zero to around £400.

Outgoings: £250 for groceries; £37 for broadband; £160 for gasoline; £37 for mobile phone bill; £55 for gym; and £50 for clothes every few months.

After getting divorced in 2009, I returned to my parents’ house and am now looking to buy my first home while working as a freelance journalist.

My father is retired, and my mother works part-time to supplement their income so that they can enjoy their lives.

I worked in corporate administration for five years after graduating from Brunel University London in 2003, before moving into marketing.

In 2019, I left my marketing job and began working as a freelance journalist because I felt I needed a change after my divorce and was tired of the 9-to-5 routine.

I wanted to make a difference in the world, and I’ve always been drawn to human interest stories and giving underrepresented groups a voice.

Last year, I began studying at News Associates for a National Council for the Training of Journalists (NCTJ) certification.

I was able to complete the nine-month course with a £4,200 bursary from the Journalism Diversity Fund, which covered all of my costs.

When I first started working as a freelance journalist, I was earning between £1,500 and £2,000 per month, but when Covid-19 hit, my income completely dried up, and I lost all of my jobs.

I’m still not in a position to work on a regular basis.

My mental health was impacted by the loss of my freelance journalist job, and I felt down and depressed.

To supplement my income, I’ve enrolled in a swimming teacher course, with the goal of earning around £2,000 per month.

