A case of coronavirus in Biel

A case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Biel, this is the first for the canton of Bern. The sick person is hospitalized and placed in isolation at the Center hospitalier Bienne (CHB). The virus was declared late on the evening of Friday, February 28, according to a township statement released on Saturday. She is a 21-year-old woman who returned from a trip to Milan a week ago. She has had a dry cough and sore throat since Tuesday, February 25, but she has no fever.

The person went to the CHB emergency department on Thursday 27 February. On Saturday, “his state of health is good” according to the cantonal body in charge of preventing the spread of the virus. The office of the cantonal doctor is going up the chain of contamination.

“Ready to face”

Authorities also recalled that more than 120 suspected cases have so far been negative in the canton of Bern. Others are still being analyzed without details of the number of people involved.

The system “is ready to face the situation” said the canton which follows the prescriptions of the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH). In the ongoing fight against the spread, “priority is given to the detection and analysis of suspicious cases, as well as to the search for people who have had contact with people who tested positive and who should be put in charge quarantine and containment of contamination ”.

Contact the doctors

In order to prevent the spread of the virus, the authorities have reminded that anyone who thinks they are infected should not go directly to a doctor’s office or to the hospital emergency department. However, you must call a doctor by phone. Symptoms concerning are “cough or difficulty breathing, possibly fever”. In addition, it is important to be attentive to the geographic regions frequented, people “who have returned in the last 14 days from an area affected by COVID-19 or who have been in contact with a person infected with COVID- 19 ”are therefore invited to take the phone and contact their doctor.

The OFSP has also set up a 24-hour telephone line: +41 58 463 00 00. / jrg