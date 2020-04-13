A Conversational AI is Believed to be the Solution in Helping the Public Learn More About COVID-19

Global health organizations’ bandwidth and effectiveness have been put to the test as the novel coronavirus continues to wreak havoc all over the world. It has resulted in difficulties in keeping up with their mandate to try and help citizens be more informed about the current medical situation. Now, more than ever, it is important to give the public timely, truthful, and comprehensible information.



These organizations have been questioned as to whether or not they have been doing a good job in giving out proper information and if they are even equipped to handle this type of crisis. However, with the help of conversational artificial intelligence (AI), everyone is hoping that they could improve their responsiveness using the technology.

With the coronavirus spreading rapidly worldwide, this requires global health organizations to do their job and try to push information properly and swiftly to a massive population–whether it be through traditional media, the web, SMS, or email.

Though this information quickly goes out of date and there is no way for the public to get real-time and personalized updates, the responsibility falls on human agents that use physical call centers, voice, or chat to try and respond to the issues.

The Next Web has said that “Given the nature of how COVID-19 spreads from person to person, it has become a challenge for employees to continue coming into the call centers since they would then be violating the social distancing guidelines, and as a result, run the risk of contracting and spreading the virus to those they come in contact with. “

Because of the crisis, call centers have witnessed a massive cutback and devaluation in the number of their employees that are ready to assist callers with COVID-19. This also means that it has also affected emergency response call centers.

A handful of government health organizations have now looked to AI as an alternative solution to the outpour of calls from the public, making sure that these AIs provide personal engagement.

Using this AI system to try and fight the coronavirus can eventually fill in the gaps left by absent employees or human agents to allow the call centers to operate at their full potential, while still following social distancing guidelines.

“For example, a call center that usually holds 300 employees can now only safely accommodate 50. The AI-driven virtual assistant at the frontline can easily be implemented to keep these agencies afloat,” The Next Web added.

The objective of this is to be more conversational and interactive in fielding free-form questions. This may involve social media posts, SMS, or email to try and properly inform the public. AI provides an interactive mechanism that can give everyone insight into how their constituents have been handling the pandemic.

