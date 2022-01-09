A deal has been reached between TOGG, a Turkish tech firm, and Ava Labs, a blockchain platform.

A deal has been reached between TOGG, a Turkish tech company, and Ava Labs, a blockchain platform.

A strategic partnership has been formed to develop smart contract-based mobility services that are both safe and secure.

ANKARA is the capital of Turkey.

TOGG (Turkish Automobile Initiative Group) and Ava Labs, a blockchain platform, have formed a partnership to develop mobility blockchain solutions.

Turkiye’s global technology brand said in a statement on Friday that TOGG and Ava Labs, the developer team behind Avalanche, will develop and launch safe and secure mobility services powered by smart contracts.

The partnership will “break new ground” in smart, autonomous mobility, according to a statement released at CES 2022 – the world’s largest consumer electronics show – in Las Vegas.

“Our partnership with Ava Labs is based on taking TOGG users’ experiences to the next level, going beyond automobiles to empower partners, users, and non-TOGG users across the mobility ecosystem to benefit from this platform,” said Gurcan Karakas, TOGG’s CEO.

The TOGG Navigation system will be intermodal as a result of the partnership, allowing users to seamlessly complete their journeys using a variety of modes of transportation.

The TOGG ecosystem will use blockchain technology and smart contracts to enable automatic, fast, and secure payment for all of those services, according to the statement. The vehicle maintenance and parts replacement history will be included in a report stored on the blockchain, resulting in a secure and reliable second-hand market, the statement added.

TOGG was founded in 2018, and in December 2019, it unveiled Turkiye’s first electric vehicle prototype, which is expected to hit the market in 2022.

In addition, the firm creates new technologies, services, customer experiences, and business models.

It aims to produce one million connected electric vehicles by 2030, using a common platform and five different models.

Ava Labs, founded by Cornell computer scientists, makes it easy to launch decentralized applications on Avalanche, the blockchain industry’s fastest smart contract platform.