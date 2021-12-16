A deal has been signed between a Turkish company and a Malaysian institute in the field of aerospace.

A Turkish company and a Malaysian institute have signed an aerospace cooperation agreement.

ISTANBUL (Turkey)

An agreement on educational and technical cooperation in the field has been signed by a Turkish aerospace firm and a Malaysian aviation technology institute.

The agreement signed in Malaysia with the Malaysian Institute of Aviation Technology (UniKL MIAT) will provide a collaborative framework in which the two organizations will work on human capital, faculty, and academic program developments, according to a press release issued by the Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) on Thursday.

“The collaboration will concentrate on programs in aerospace design and engineering, manufacturing, system integration, maintenance, repair, and overhaul for both light aircraft and drones,” it stated.

“This partnership may enable us to jointly meet the demand for highly qualified professionals in the aerospace industry while also assisting Malaysia in becoming a regional aerospace champion in this region,” TAI CEO Temel Kotil said in a statement.

Mohd Hafizi Shamsudin, Dean of UniKL MIAT, expressed his support for the collaboration, which aims to establish an industrial center of excellence in aeronautical design and engineering, aero manufacturing, and system integration.

TAI and Ukraine’s National Aerospace University signed a partnership agreement for education and research earlier this week.