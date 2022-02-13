A (dollar)60,000 Star Wars VHS tape is up for auction – do you have any vintage treasures at home?

A VHS tape of Star Wars: Episode IV is up for auction, with a price tag of (dollar)60,000 expected.

Goldin Auctions is auctioning off an unopened copy of the blockbuster film online, along with a slew of other VHS tapes, but it’s the Star Wars film that’s getting the most attention.

The tape has a “Gray Tape-Head,” a “First Edition Stereo Only” red label, a “1984 Sleeve,” and “First Edition CBSFox Watermarks,” and is a first edition.

The VHS tape was the first time anyone could watch the movie at home when it was first released, and it has since become legendary among collectors and film buffs.

When it first went up for auction, it fetched (dollar)57,600, according to TMZ.

The auction also includes a sealed copy of the “Star Wars 10-Year Anniversary Original Trilogy Set in Trilogy Case,” which is expected to fetch between (dollar)10,000 and (dollar)20,000.

Bids are also being accepted for vintage copies of Jurassic Park and Conan the Destroyer.

The deadline for bidding is February 24.

The first Star Wars movie, starring Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill, and Carrie Fisher, was released in May 1977 and grossed (dollar)775 million in its first run.

